Getty Image

Amid all the transactions, bold fashion choices, and draft board finagling, it’s easy to lose sight of the absolute best parts of any NBA Draft night, which is watching a person’s lifelong dreams come true. The Blog Boys like us can only live vicariously through these moments, and Thursday night’s Draft didn’t disappoint.

First, there was Zion Williamson, who delivered one of the best and most touching moments of the night after the New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick, dedicating his night to his mother and all the sacrifices she made for him during his journey to the NBA.

And then there was the moment Jordan Bone was selected near the end of the draft after thinking he might go undrafted, which sent him and his family into a beautiful frenzy. But there was also UNC guard Coby White, who could barely contain himself after learning that his friend and teammate Cam Johnson was taken with the No. 11 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns.