Many twists and turns are expected as the 2019 NBA Draft progresses but, since May 14, very little drama has been associated with the No. 1 overall pick. On that date, the New Orleans Pelicans encountered good fortune in the lottery and, with the top selection falling into David Griffin’s lap, everyone (and I mean everyone) assumed that Duke star Zion Williamson would be heading to New Orleans for the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, that is exactly what transpired, as the Pelicans officially selected Williamson with the No. 1 pick.