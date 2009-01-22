Converse Philly Run

01.22.09 10 years ago
The Run is On

The run is on again down in Philly. Converse’s Philly Run, a program dedicated to giving kids the opportunity to play basketball, is back for another installment. If you’re in the Philadelphia metro-area you should definitely swing through and get your game on.

This installment of Converse’s Philly Run will be held at Girard College. There are three sessions to choose from and every participant walks away with a personalized Philly Run identification card as well as a reversible jersey.

Philly Run usually brings out all of Philadelphia, so whether your a high school prep star or you shoot hoops in your driveway Philly Run is for you. Girls don’t be shy either. Some of the Dime crew has been down to see the action first hand and some of the best players down there were the girls! For more in on Converse Philly Run hit up www.converse.com/phillyrun.

January 24th, 2009

Girard College
2101 South College Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Session 1: 10a – 12p (Ages: 12 – 14)
Session 2: 12p – 2p (Ages:15 – 17)
Session 3: 2p – 4p (Ages: 15 – 17)

