The Star-Studded CrawsOver Game Ended In The Second Quarter Due To Condensation On The Court

A number of NBA stars headed to Seattle on Saturday night to participate in The CrawsOver, an annual pro-am put on by Pacific Northwest legend Jamal Crawford. While some of the biggest players in the league right now who are from the area showed up, a trio of dudes decided to show Crawford and the fans some love by making a cameo: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Aaron Gordon.

But unfortunately for those in attendance and those who tried to play, the game was unable to go beyond the second quarter. According to multiple folks in attendance, the sheer amount of people packed into the gym caused it to be so humid in the building that condensation built up on the floor, making it unsafe to play.

Prior to the game getting called, the two teams broke down like this: The home side featured James, Tatum, Dejounte Murray, and recent draft pick MarJon Beauchamp. They went up against Gordon, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Tari Eason, and Isaiah Thomas. There was one unfortunate moment early on in the game, as Holmgren rolled his ankle and eventually called it a night while trying to slow down James in transition.

But despite that rough moment, the little bits of the game that were able to take place served as a chance to celebrate basketball in a city that had an NBA team taken from it years ago. Guys like James, Tatum, and Thomas looked like they had a blast in this sort of environment, while the fans reciprocated that by cheering on everything they did.

The moment that appeared to lead to the game ending came when Beauchamp went up for an uncontested dunk but could not get his feet under him, leading to Crawford deciding it couldn’t go on any longer.

It’s too bad that the game wasn’t able to go on for longer, let alone finish, even if we did get a moment between Banchero and Murray that might have squashed their recent beef. Here’s hoping the NBA returns to Seattle sooner than later so the fans in the city get the chance to see these guys more frequently.

