LeBron James is taking his talents to Seattle this weekend to play in Jamal Crawford’s pro-am, The CrawsOver. LeBron isn’t the only NBA player who will take the floor, as he’ll be joined by Dejounte Murray, top draft picks Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, and Pacific Northwest legend Isaiah Thomas.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/wEmLW8zooq — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 19, 2022

LeBron.

Dejounte.

Paolo.

Chet.

IT.

MarJon.@thecrawsover is live tomorrow on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA App 🎥 — NBA (@NBA) August 19, 2022

Banchero and Holmgren are no strangers to The CrawsOver. The top-2 picks played in the pro-am earlier this summer to support their Pacific Northwest roots. Thomas is also no stranger to the event — he dropped a friendly 81 points in a game earlier this summer, displaying all the skills that made him an All-NBA player during his time with the Celtics.

But this will be LeBron’s first time playing at The CrawsOver, and his first time playing basketball in Seattle in 15 years. The King, as you can guess, seems quite excited.

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I've been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The 👑 is BACK! @JCrossover 🫡! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

NBA players have been making appearances in pro-ams all over the country this summer, giving fans a special opportunity to see players up close and personal without having to pay the crazy money it costs to go to a game during the season. Earlier this summer, LeBron put on an absolute show at The Drew Leauge, which marked the first time fans were able to see him in a pro-am since 2011.

A Paolo-LeBron matchup will be the headliner, but the matchup between Murray and the No. 1 overall pick might draw more intrigue after Murray said he “lost all respect” for Banchero after their last pro-am matchup. The animosity between the two could make for some great basketball, especially after the NBA slotted the Hawks against the Magic early in the season.

The event can be seen on NBA.com and the NBA app on Aug. 20.