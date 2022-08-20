Jayson Tatum Will Join LeBron James At Jamal Crawford’s The CrawsOver

NBA players suiting up and participating in summer pro-ams is nothing new, and this summer, we’ve seen some of the biggest names in the game take the floor at these sort of huge offseason events. LeBron James has even gotten in on the fun, as the Los Angeles Lakers star participated in The Drew League alongside DeMar DeRozan last month and had a monster performance in a win.

On Friday, we learned that James will play in another pro-am before the summer ends, as he’s headed to Seattle to participate in Jamal Crawford’s The CrawsOver. It features an absolutely loaded roster of NBA players, with Paolo Banchero, Tari Eason, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, and Isaiah Thomas all slated to attend.

But as it turns out, Crawford has one more trick up his sleeve. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Crawford announced that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is slated to make his CrawsOver debut alongside James.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Bron said Mal, you know we gotta keep the party going, let’s get someone that’s never been to Seattle but they NEED to see!! Y’all also making his @thecrawsover debut, the unstoppable superstar, @jaytatum0 will be playing on Saturday !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/S6cQI5DioU — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 20, 2022

Tatum seems like he can’t wait to take the floor in what is suddenly becoming the most star-studded game that we’ve seen this summer.

👀👀👀! Seattle show some love pull up https://t.co/d4T8J7IAb7 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 20, 2022

