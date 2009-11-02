Create-Your-Team 2009

I don’t really do fantasy basketball. Between watching a handful of NBA games every night, playing my own video-game season on NBA 2K, and trying to fit a healthy amount of college and a little bit of high school hoops into the mix, fantasy is a little more than I can handle. But I do like putting together custom lineups just as much as the next fan, hence the Create-Your-Team feature from one year ago. Time for Round Two.
Again, to maintain some semblance of realism, some guidelines here: Twelve players, one head coach (doesn’t have to be a current NBA head coach); no more than three recent All-Stars on the roster (“recent” being within the past five years); at least one rookie, and if you have more than one, only one Lottery pick; at least three certified bench guys; and at least one fringe bench guy who could be out of the League tomorrow.
PG – Chauncey Billups (All-Star #1)
I still love Tony Parker, but I had to get B-Roy on my team this year, and Duncan is a lock until he retires. And with Roy, I’d prefer a PG who can consistently knock down threes and isn’t as reliant on driving (think a insanely rich man’s Steve Blake). And like TP, Billups gives me an experienced veteran with championship credentials.
SG – Brandon Roy (All-Star #2)
Unless you’re Reggie Miller, versatile two-guards are my preference, and Roy is one of those guys who can get you 20 points, five boards and five assists while scoring inside or outside. Roy is a takeover scorer who can run off 10-12 points in a row when his team is struggling.
SF – Kevin Durant
It’s kind of cheating since we all know he’ll be an All-Star in February, but for now it counts. Pure scorer on the wing, and a shooter who can spread the floor and open things up for Roy and Duncan.
PF – Tim Duncan (All-Star #3)
The anchor. There won’t be many offensive rebounds to go around, but can you imagine how many assists he’d get on this squad?
C – Zach Randolph
Like I said last year, Duncan doesn’t need a true center next to him, nor does he need a great defender. Zach can operate in the mid-range area so as not to clog the lane when TD wants it, and vice versa. And like I also said before, Z-Bo is my dude and I’m his unofficial backup agent, so he’s on my team.
BENCH
PG Derrick Rose; SG Eric Gordon; SF Terrence Williams (rookie); PF Brandon Bass (certified bench #1); C Roy Hibbert; SG Roger Mason (certified bench #2); PF Jon Brockman (certified bench #3/fringe)
COACH – Gregg Popovich
Knows how to juggle a team of stars, knows how to mold young players, knows how to draw up the right play for the right guy at the right time. Plus he values defense, has seen every situation you can possibly see as a coach, has a good sense of how to pace his guys so they don’t wear down in the playoffs, and has enough jewelry to get the respect of all his players.
NOTES
Usually I’m in favor of carrying three PGs, but Gordon can play the point in a pinch. I’d rather have another shooter like Mason who is also proven in the clutch … Yes, Mason made 71 starts last year, but that was the first time he’d ever been anything close to a full-time starter, and that was mainly because Manu Ginobili was hurt. This year he’s back on the bench … Rose is a change-of-pace PG for Billups who can speed the game up, rebound, and make plays on defense … Bass is a rebounding, screen-setting, hustle-guy type that every team needs; and Brockman gives me two of those guys … For the most part, I tried to consider chemistry. I think every guy on my bench would be OK with coming off the bench given the circumstances. Rose could be the exception, but in the number of times I’ve spoken with him, he comes across as a guy who’s mostly concerned with winning … And I’ve got three guys from Seattle and one former Sonic.
Who’s on your team?
Pg deron williams (like your durant cheat)
Sg wade (allstar)
Sf bron (allstar)
Pf td (allstar)
C bargs (need some 3s might as well get them from my center)
Bench
Hedo
Curry not the knicks center just in case. The pg/sg
Blair
Rondo
Bass
Millsap
Mason
Austin my team is better by far hehe maybe its cuz u have randolph.
Forgot my coach pop
where is your fringe player? @ian
plus hedo and rondo will likely cry for coming of the bench same as millsap who si already doing that in utah
PG: CP3 (All Star)
SG: Joe Johnson (All Star)
SF: Carmelo Anthony (All Star)
PF: Al Jefferson
C: Greg Oden
Bench:PG Tyreke Evans (Rookie)
C Marc Gasol
SG OJ Mayo
SF Trevor Ariza
SG JJ Redick (Bench)
PF Dejuan Blair (Bench)
SF Sam Young (Bench/Fringe)
Coach: Rick Adelman
sam young isn’t a fringe player you guys don’t get the rules or something?
I’ma scratch Sam Young and put Toney Douglas or Rodrigue Beaubois in as the fringe player
PG – Wade (could be a good PG)
SG – Kobe
SF – Lebron
PF – Aldridge
C – Howard
How about that hahahahha the only doubt is Aldridge but I like the guy like a young Garnette in progress or even better in the near future
PG Westbrook
SG Wade(allstar)
SF Lebron(allstar)
PF Nowitiski(allstar)
C B.Lopez
6th Andersen (bench)
7th Curry(rookie)
8th Blake
9th Reggie evans(bench)
10th Dayntah Jones(bench)
11th Hibbert
12th Hassell (fringe)
that is more like a normal squad with some serious mojo in the startin line up and sertified banch and fringe players
Ok Austin i’ll start with gilbert areans at the 1 espacially cuz he’s dishing now(star).j.r Smith at the Two he’s lights out. Melo(star) is the best scorer in the league. Lamarcus Aldridge is the four he’s a shooter leaving dwight room. Dwight at the five grab boards and protect the rim DUNKS(star).
Bench 1 ben gordan sub out j.r with out missing a beat.
bench 2 birdman anderson blocks shots.
bench 3 fringe jaun dixon on a side note he just signed in europe. Rookie austin daye . steve black backups up gilbert. paul milsap and kyle kover round out my squad coaching is Jay Rite cuz i have alot of gaurds and nova is always stacked in the back court. so he can manage my gaurds.
Joshua
My bad forgot
Kick out millsap
Add brockman fringe
Pop can handle hedo there’s no way he’s gonna bitch.
hahaha you’re richt i think pops could handle hedo but never underestimated the turk @ ian
forgot my coach would be phil jackson because otherwise everybody got pops ;)
Boombaby
4 allstars?
Lol I don’t think hedo has the balls to bitch with lebron starting or does he? Remember he was a spur once.
haha yeah but lebron is gonna take all his minutes hedo is a crybaby but he is a competitor i dont think he is gonna like playin only garbage time;)
Gilbert allstar1
jr smith shooter2
melo allstar3
aldridge4
dwight howard allstar5
ben gordan bench
birdman bench
paul milsap bench
fringe jaun dixon who singed in europe like today.
rookie jennings like gil but less 3s. steve blake is jennings is i flop and kyle kover
coach is byron scot
i see alotta guys even austin are like cheatin a little not really cheatin but puttin in durant and deron is like just seekin the guys that are allstar without a notch YET!!!! but will have them in 6 month haha its smart:P
I would want to watch this team
PG – D. Williams
SG – Kobe (all-star)
SF – Durant
PF – Duncan (all-star)
C – Howard (all-star)
Bench
PF – Al Jefferson
SF – Anthony Morrow (certified bench)
C – Channing Frye (certified bench)
SG – Tyreke Evans (rookie)
PG/SG – OJ Mayo
SF – Marvin Williams (I don’t think he is starting)
Paul Shirley (very fringe at this point)
In 6 months then rondo starts for my team or ill use bron like pippen and have him as my point f.
okay. so here mine
PG. Agent Zero (AS)
SG. Iggy
SF. Rudy Gay
PF. Dirk (AS)
C. D12 (AS)
Bench
Steph Curry (Lottery Rook/Rotation)
JR Smith (Rotation)
Greg Oden (Rotation)
Paul Millsap (Rotation)
Patrick Mills (Rookie)
Reggie Evans
Mike James (Could be out by tomorrow)
Coach: Mike D’antoni
-Uptempo
-Got Guys who want to run
-Halfcourt consists of Give it to Bigmen. Let Gilbert Create
Chris Paul (all star)
Wade (all Star)
Luol Deng
Dirk (all star)
Al Horford
6th Nate Robinson
7th Bargnani
8th Ronnie Brewer (’cause he’s guilty simpsons cousin)
9th Luc Richard Mbah A Moute (i like his name)
10th Jonny Flyn (rookie – would have picked jennings, but cant justify 2 bucks)
11th Darko (For Fun)
12th Pops Mensah Bonsu (fringe Guy, and hes like, the hardest dude in the L)
Coach Mike D……. who needs Defence when you got CP, Wade and Dirk on your team.
PG – Deron Williams
SG – Ray Allen (All-Star #1)
I was going to go with Kobe or D.Wade but I needed a clutch player who don’t need the ball in his hand to make you pay so I went with Ray Ray.
SF – Lebron (All-Star #2)
PF – Tim Duncan (All-Star #3)
C – Brook Lopez
bench
PG Rondo
SG Andre Iguodala
SF Durant – he is going to be on everyone list
PF Blake Griffin (R)
SF Travis Outlaw (BP #1)
C – Joel Przbilla (BP #2)
SF Adam Morrison (BP #3)
Head Coach – Pop
1: Lebron (AS)
2: Kobe (AS)
3: Durant
4: Aldridge
5: Howard (AS)
B1: Andrea Bargiani
B2: Rondo
B3: Oden
B4: Blake Griffin (rook)
B5: manu (bench)
B6:jason terry (bench)
B7: Amir Johnson (bench/fringe)
Coach: Phil Jackson
triangle with lebron, kobe, dwight? unreal. lebron as the slasher, kobe as the pg shooter, dwight as the big.
lebron for quarters 1-3, kobe kills in the 4th, everyone else is a rebounder or kick out shooter rondo is a change of pace pg for lebron to play some 3
Starters
PG D. Williams
SG Kobe (all star #1)
SF Lebron (all star #2)
PF Troy Murphy
C Duncan (all star #3)
Bench
PG Rondo and S. Blake (bench)
SG Terry (bench)
SF Durant (6th man) and Bill Walker (fringe)
PF Blake Griffin (rookie)
C Sheed (bench)
Coach: Popovich
it would be better if you can put on bench players who are already bench players in theirs teams. it doesn’t make sense that you have rose-type-of-player on your bench. on other hand, some teams have starting 5 who would barely play on good teams.
PG Chris Paul
SG Dwayne Wade
SF Carmelo Anthony
PF Josh Smith
C Dwight Howard
Bench Kobe Bryant
Bench Chris Anderson (Birdman)
Bench Deron Willams
Bench LeBron James
Bench Blake Griffin
Coach Greg Pop
Best Team Ever
pg – cp3 (all star)
sg – kobe (all star)
sf – durant
pf – tim duncan (all star)
c – brook lopez
bench players:
6th lamar odom (bench)
7th jet terry (bench)
8th travis outlaw (bench)
9th al jefferson
10th deron williams
11th blake griffin (rookie)
12th dj mbenga(fringe player… so the other team can dunk on him)
coach is phil jackson
C: Dwight Howard, Marcus Camby, Joel Przybilla
PF: Chris Bosh, Blake Griffin, DeJuan Blair
SF: LeBron James, Gerald Wallace, Lamar Odom
SG: Trevor Ariza, Josh Childress, Sonny Weems
PG: Rajon Rondo, Ty Lawson, Lester Hudson
All Stars: Howard, Bosh, James
Lottery: Griffin
Non-Lottery Rookies: Blair, Lawson, Hudson
NBA Bench: Przybilla, Blair, Odom, Weems (borderline), Lawson,
Hudson
Non-NBA: Childress
Crazy D, lots of young guys, athletic.
Apparently I suck at following rules… I’ll make Przybilla, Weems, and Hudson inactive and I’l make Triano my coach.
1) Rose
2) Kobe (Allstar)
3) Durant
4) KG (Allstar)
5) Duncan (Allstar)
Bench:
6th Griffin (Rookie)
7th Mike Miller
8th Alston (Bench #1)
9th Greg Oden (Bench #2)
10th Lamar Odom (Bench #3)
11th Anthony Morrow (Fringe)
12th OJ Mayo
As you can see my squad has versatility throughout the whole roster. In today’s NBA you need guys that can defend and play multiple positions.
oops coach is Pat Riley. Want my team to look like the showtime Lakers.
Coaches:
Head Coach) Jerry Sloan
Asst #1) Dean Smith
Asst #2)C.Vivian Stringer
Pg) Rose – <–pass first kill always
SG) Joe Johnson – all-star <–spread floor and play PG
Sf) Carmelo – all-star <–the beast nuff said
PF) Lamarcus Aldrige<–opens the lane for Melo/Howard
C) DHoward- All-star<–18pts/18reb/3bpg or he’s traded
Bench:
6th)Pg man Stephon Curry (lotto Rookie keep Rose sharp),
7th)SF/PF/SG Tayshon Prince(Hybrid,will keep starters Sharp)
8th)PF Brandon Bass (too keep D12 sharp),
9th)SG John Salmons A.K.A Johnny 3000 A.K.A. “3 Stacks”
10th)Etan Thomas<–dare you to drive the lane
11th)Chase Buddinger(2nd rd sleeper will dunk on you or shoot your eye out A.K.A. the x-mas story)SF/SG
12th)Reggie Evans (Bench/Fringe)<– He’s the OMAR of the NBA. When he gets up off the bench, everyone starts to panic.
Cheerleaders: Cherokee “D’Ass” and Roxy Reynalds, just to keep the team spirits up on those long road trips.
Sloan teaches them the pick-n-roll which everyone can pop out on except Howard/Etan/Evans. If that breaks down we got Melo and Johnson in the ISO. Then we got Melo, Tayshun, Howard, Etan and Bass for defense. Rose, Curry, Tayshun, Melo, and Dwight if you want to go small. The 2nd unit beats you up with Bass and Etan, then picks you apart in the half court or we can run to change the pace.
Reggie Evans will bring his lunch pale and 6 fouls and a “club punch” with him for anyone that wants to test, while Chase is waiting on that “I wish a nicca would” moment when you leave the lane open.
Also, you guys using Durant and Jefferson is just cheap. Using Mayo/Rose/Westbrook and those guys is more realistic because they may not be all-stars for the next year or so. It’s just kinda Cheese to me, and not smart. Also, many of the guys you all are putting on your teams would not co-exist together. ppl are bring guys off the bench like Lebron & Kobe(!!!), Arenas, Iverson, Durant, Mayo, and my favorite Al Jefferson behind B.Lopez
Using rose is kinda da same but I feel your chemistry thing that’s why I have 3 unselfish (2 for sure) allstars on my team. No kobe and bron together.
hey look at my team my team is legit and i agree with some of the bench guys they coulndt life with eachother they would be complaining for minutes and using durant and deron and jefferson is cheap
thx for that comment chicagorilla i thought the same
Rose may not make the all-star team this year because his team will not win enough games to be placed ahead of Rondo, Jameer, Bibby, Mo Williams, and thats just PGs. You got Wade, JJohnson, Devin Harris, Vince Carter, who are all going to have outsanding numbers or winning records or BOTH! so DRose is a safe choice.
I’m going for the anti-cheat here and attempt to assemble the WORST, controversial and/or FRINGE lineup possible within those rules.
STARTERS:
PG – Allen Iverson (all star # 1, could have been out of the league last summer)
SG – Delonte West (could be out of the league tomorrow due to “illness”)
SF – Stephen Jackson (could be out of the league tomorrow if he doesn’t watch his mouth)
PF – Ben Wallace (all star has been # 2, could be out of the league tomorrow)
C – Shaq (all star by default # 3, due to the lack of big men, could be out of the league next year if the Cavs don’t win)
BENCH:
Eddy Curry (certified bench, could be out of the league tomorrow)
Jerome James (certified bench, could be out of the L tomorrow)
Kwame Brown (certified bust/bench, could be out of the league tomorrow)
Darko Milicic (certified bust/bench, could be out of the league tomorrow)
Hamed Haddadi (certified bench, could be a terrorist, could be out of the league tomorrow)
Thabeet (certified bust/rookie/lottery pick, could be out of the league tomorrow)
Sean May (certified bust/bench, could be out of the league tomorrow due to weight issues)
COACH:
Mike Dumbleavy (could also be out of the league tomorrow)
LMAO@38
that’s classic. Notice that all your bench players are Bigs? That’s why the L is going to shit now anyway, so many Bigs are bust or have injury problems.
@39
Tried to think of different players other than Bigs, but somehow Marbury was only name that kept coming up, and he’s already out of the league…
lol loved the haddadi comment
chicagorilla
but hes an allstar level player hes better than most of the players u mentioned mo is lucky he plays with bron.
@Ian
Based off wins and numbers (which is how it seems all-star voting goes) Rose is not better than most of those players. Based off Talent and ability then yes I think Rose is Top 5, but i’m biased. Rose and Westbrook put up simular numbers last year, with Wins being the main difference. Westbrook is even a better defender (one of the best in the L too) than Rose, but Rose has the responsibility of leading a team to the playoffs and he’s the man on the team. Westbrook plays with Durant which helps his numbers.
Putting Rose on my team is a far cry from putting Lebron, Kobe, and Al Jeff on my bench or using Kevin Durant and Al Jeff knowing that they WILL be all-stars or should have been last year. That’s the only point i was making.
guess u r right
but i guess the cheating is valis till feb.
sorry valid not valis
Now, there is a website (mynbateam.com) where you could have your own team, this way we will create our dream team
My Team
Coach
Mike D’ Antoni. Getting This team to run and gun
STARTERS
PG) Deron Williams, can run the break, hit 3’s and stop his man from scoring
SG) Andre Iguodala, Super Athlete and defender
SF) Carmelo Anthony. Super Star
PF) Dirk. 7ft all star who tries on D and will shoot your face off
C) Bosh. getting heaps of boards this year, but also has hops and a nice stroke
Bench
G K.Hinrich (certified bench)
G S. Curry (rookie)
G JR Smith (Certified Bench)
F K Durrant
F Josh Smith
F/C Marcus Camby (Certified Bench) is only starting cause griffin is injured, a good first off the bench kinda guy
and
F Sheldon Williams crazy hops but probably doesn’t ever make it
lmao@ Sheldon Williams and Crazy hops in the same sentence. Maybe you are referring to Bill Walker or Tony Allen. The only thing crazy about sheldon is the size of that fools forehead!