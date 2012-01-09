Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.9 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Josh Smith averaged 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals, 4.0 blocks and 0.5 threes in two games over the weekend. In that stretch, he shot 63 percent from the field, 60 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over twice a game. After a slow start to the season, Smith has really found his groove lately. In his last four games, Smith is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks.
Lines for Discussion:
Ray Allen (1/6): 7-11 FG (64%), 5-6 FT (83%), 4 threes, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 TO; Mr. Shuttlesworth is lighting it up this season, averaging 20.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.7 threes per game, while shooting 58 percent from the field and 86 percent from the charity stripe. He’s doing this in just under 35 minutes a night, more than a minute less than he played per game last season. It’s hard to believe he’ll keep this up for the whole season, but Allen has been a top 10 player so far. He should finish the season with top 30 value, at worst.
D.J. Augustin (1/6): 8-16 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 21 Pts, 2 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; All those fears about a detrimental timeshare with Kemba Walker are a faint memory. Augustin has improved his points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers made per game this season. His poor shooting from the field is what holds him back from being an elite fantasy asset.
Chris Kaman (1/6): 3-9 FT (33%), 6 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Kaman has started the past two games at power forward for the Hornets and continues to offer decent low-end value.
Carlos Boozer (1/6): 9-19 FG (47%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Boozer has improved his averages from his rocky December start, averaging 15.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in January. He’ll struggle with consistency, but Boozer remains a top 80 fantasy player.
Anderson Varejao (1/6): 6-8 FG (75%), 1-2 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Varejao is doing pretty much what was expected of him this season. He’s averaging 9.1 points, 10.1 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, good for top 50 value so far this season.
Anthony Morrow (1/6): 9-14 FG (64%), 6 threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Look who decided to show up to the season. Morrow was terrible at the start of the season but is now averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.4 threes through five games in January. He’ll get you points and threes on most nights, but not much else.
Marc Gasol (1/6): 9-15 FG (60%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 Blk, 5 TO; He followed this up with a bizarre line of 2/11/7 along with four steals and three blocks, but Gasol has been nothing short of awesome so far this season, thanks in part to Zach Randolph‘s absence. Little Gasol has been a top 10 fantasy player so far this season, but owners might want to think about selling high before Z-Bo returns.
Tyrus Thomas (1/7): 3-6 FG (50%), 4-6 FT (67%), 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 TO; Thomas is finally back and starting for the Bobcats. Don’t set expectations too high, but it should be interesting to see how he fares in a more prominent role this season.
Danilo Gallinari (1/7): 10-16 FG (63%), 8-10 FT (80%), 3 threes, 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Gallo started off the season on a mediocre note, but has been on fire in January, averaging 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 threes per game, while shooting an abnormally high 52 percent from the field. For the season, Gallinari is posting top 15 averages.
Jason Richardson (1/8): 9-16 FG (56%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s finally making up for the handful of clunkers so far this season. It’s tough to believe he’s fully out of his slump, but owners have to be delighted that he’s showing life again.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Goran Dragic: with Kyle Lowry missing, Dragic is reminding owners of his unofficial title of “Ultimate Spot Start”
Iman Shumpert: he’s putting up great all-around numbers, including 2.7 steals per game in January
Nate Robinson: he’s found a suitable home in Golden State and should be usable until Stephen Curry returns
Markieff Morris: the man has turned into a poor man’s 2010-11 Channing Frye â€“ he’ll help you in threes, rebounds and a bit in blocks
Byron Mullens: he’s not much more than points and some boards
Brandon Knight: he’s thriving with a starting gig, which might not last much longer
Matt Barnes: in his last two games, Barnes is averaging 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and a three
Trevor Booker: he’s getting a steady dose of 20+ minutes a night and is a decent source of steals and blocks
Gary Neal: he’ll be a decent source of threes so long as he’s starting
Marreese Speights: his 17/7/2 line Sunday was unexpected, though it’s tough to say whether he’ll be reliable in the long run
Injuries:
Richard Hamilton (groin): day-to-day
Andris Biedrins (ankle): day-to-day
Danny Granger (ankle): should be fine but monitor his status
Roy Hibbert (ankle): ditto
Udonis Haslem (ribs): playing with a small crack in his rib but should continue to play
Beno Udrih (shoulder): day-to-day
Mike Dunleavy (groin): day-to-day
Carmelo Anthony (back): shouldn’t miss any time with his sore back
Eric Maynor (knee): out for the rest of the season
Spencer Hawes (back): left Saturday’s game early; monitor his status
Rashard Lewis (knee): day-to-day
Marvin Williams (ankle): day-to-day
Jason Kidd (back): out at least a few more games
Nene (foot): day-to-day
Charlie Villanueva (ankle): day-to-day
Rodney Stuckey (groin): day-to-day
Courtney Lee (calf): day-to-day
Kyle Lowry (foot): day-to-day
Dwyane Wade (foot): seems close to returning but remains day-to-day
Andrew Bogut (personal): day-to-day
Mehmet Okur (back): day-to-day
Jason Smith (personal): day-to-day
Linas Kleiza (knee): visiting his doctor today; monitor his status
DeJuan Blair (soreness): should be fine, but monitor his status
Tony Parker (soreness): ditto
Jeremy Evans (stomach virus): day-to-day
D.J. White (ankle): day-to-day
Austin Daye (ankle): day-to-day
Jon Brockman (eye): day-to-day
Eric Gordon (knee): out for 2-3 weeks
For Tonight:
Expect Derrick Rose to bounce back in a big way against the Pistons tonight.
If Hawes is limited in any way, Nikola Vucevic could be a decent spot start in deeper leagues, as the Sixers host the Pacers.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Hi Doc,
Any good players on the come up that I should have my eye on? Also what do you think of the PG situation in ORL?
Thanks.
Hey Doc,
If you had to take a flyer on one player below, who would it be? I play 13 team, roto and I have room on the end of my bench for one of these guys
kemba walker
derrick williams
landry fields
Thanks,
Willy
Doc,
Got a trade proposed. I get Rubio and give away David Lee.
Thoughts? Heres my roster:
Stephen Curry
Raymond Felton
Jeff Teague
Dorell Wright
James Harden
Jason Terry
David West
Marvin Williams
Andrew Bynum
Emeka Okafor
Jonas Jerebko
Pau Gasol
David Lee
Thanks!
@YUP: Matt Barnes, Trevor Booker, Marco Belinelli, Markieff Morris, MarShon Brooks…
@William: I’d lean toward Kemba.
@Xavier: That sounds good to me.
Doc,
What do u think of my Wall for Calderon? FYI this not a keeper league. Thanks
Hey Doc,
I got offered Nene and Knight for Dudley and Jameer. What do you think of that one in a deep 20 teams H2H league?
Thanks!
Hi Doc,
12 teams, 9Cat H2H, My team:
Pau Gasol, Bosh, Ryan Anderson, Amir Johnson
Gallinoli,David West, Paul George, James Johnson
Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Iman Shumpert, Jeff Teague
I built on both FG% and FT%.
Should I trade Gasol+Holiday for LeBron?
FA pool is shallow…
Thank you.
Offered a trade today.
I give Emeka Okafor
I receive Brook Lopez
Worth stashing him? I guess I would drop Andre Miller for Manu Ginobili later and stash him too.
Good trade? Should I jump on it?
Thanks Doc!
Hi Doc,
What do you think of this trade:
I give Serge Ibaka & Richard Jefferson
Receive Al Horford
10 team Roto 8 Cat.
@Swag: I’d still rather have Wall, so long as your team can accommodate his weaknesses.
@rorky: If you’re getting Nene, you’ve got to do it.
@WuMan: If it’s a 12-team league, yeah, you should do that. A gem will turn up eventually in that free-agent pool.
@Duck: I have no problem with that deal. Low risk, high reward.
@Size: That’ll work in the long run, but you’d be selling yourself a bit short. Then again, in a 10-team league, there should be enough value to make up for RJ soon enough.
should i pick up barnes or r-jeff?
also, is speights worth a look over favors?
10 team h2h 11 stats.
Hey doc,
Im in a H2H 12 team 9 cat league. Someone offered me J. Wall and Tony Douglas for my Deng and Nene. Should I pull the trigger? My guards are Ellis and Collison and my bigs are dirk, DMC, Scola, Gooden. I need help in ast but I dont know if douglas is gonna be worth it when B.Diddy comes back.
Thanks
Hey Doc!
Looks like the compressed season is finally catching up to the players, lots of injuries the past 2 weeks.. bummer for fantasy owners
I’m having trouble believing Dorell Wright doesnt get out of his slump soon, but the more games they play, he actually looks to be getting worse.. I’m tempted to trade for him and stash him till he (hopefully) gets back up to fantasy beast mode..
As always, much thanks for the good advice!
Hey Doc I have a question….kemba walker,rodney stuckey,batum and rush are all available on the waiver wire….who should I pick up?…I would have to drop blair or derrick williams
@Colton: I prefer RJ and Favors.
@jkidd5: Nope, I prefer your guys.
@Popo: Yeah, it’s been wild in a few ways because of the lack of prep. Kinda fun though. I have no problem with stashing Wright, so long as you don’t give up too much for him. Thanks for reading!
@john: I’d probably swap out both for Batum and Rush. If you want to make just one, go for D-Will for Rush.