Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.9 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Josh Smith averaged 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals, 4.0 blocks and 0.5 threes in two games over the weekend. In that stretch, he shot 63 percent from the field, 60 percent from the free-throw line and turned the ball over twice a game. After a slow start to the season, Smith has really found his groove lately. In his last four games, Smith is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks.

Lines for Discussion:

Ray Allen (1/6): 7-11 FG (64%), 5-6 FT (83%), 4 threes, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 TO; Mr. Shuttlesworth is lighting it up this season, averaging 20.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.7 threes per game, while shooting 58 percent from the field and 86 percent from the charity stripe. He’s doing this in just under 35 minutes a night, more than a minute less than he played per game last season. It’s hard to believe he’ll keep this up for the whole season, but Allen has been a top 10 player so far. He should finish the season with top 30 value, at worst.

D.J. Augustin (1/6): 8-16 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 21 Pts, 2 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; All those fears about a detrimental timeshare with Kemba Walker are a faint memory. Augustin has improved his points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers made per game this season. His poor shooting from the field is what holds him back from being an elite fantasy asset.

Chris Kaman (1/6): 3-9 FT (33%), 6 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Kaman has started the past two games at power forward for the Hornets and continues to offer decent low-end value.

Carlos Boozer (1/6): 9-19 FG (47%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Boozer has improved his averages from his rocky December start, averaging 15.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in January. He’ll struggle with consistency, but Boozer remains a top 80 fantasy player.

Anderson Varejao (1/6): 6-8 FG (75%), 1-2 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Varejao is doing pretty much what was expected of him this season. He’s averaging 9.1 points, 10.1 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, good for top 50 value so far this season.

Anthony Morrow (1/6): 9-14 FG (64%), 6 threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Look who decided to show up to the season. Morrow was terrible at the start of the season but is now averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.4 threes through five games in January. He’ll get you points and threes on most nights, but not much else.

Marc Gasol (1/6): 9-15 FG (60%), 3-4 FT (75%), 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 Blk, 5 TO; He followed this up with a bizarre line of 2/11/7 along with four steals and three blocks, but Gasol has been nothing short of awesome so far this season, thanks in part to Zach Randolph‘s absence. Little Gasol has been a top 10 fantasy player so far this season, but owners might want to think about selling high before Z-Bo returns.

Tyrus Thomas (1/7): 3-6 FG (50%), 4-6 FT (67%), 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 TO; Thomas is finally back and starting for the Bobcats. Don’t set expectations too high, but it should be interesting to see how he fares in a more prominent role this season.

Danilo Gallinari (1/7): 10-16 FG (63%), 8-10 FT (80%), 3 threes, 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Gallo started off the season on a mediocre note, but has been on fire in January, averaging 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 threes per game, while shooting an abnormally high 52 percent from the field. For the season, Gallinari is posting top 15 averages.

Jason Richardson (1/8): 9-16 FG (56%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s finally making up for the handful of clunkers so far this season. It’s tough to believe he’s fully out of his slump, but owners have to be delighted that he’s showing life again.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Goran Dragic: with Kyle Lowry missing, Dragic is reminding owners of his unofficial title of “Ultimate Spot Start”

Iman Shumpert: he’s putting up great all-around numbers, including 2.7 steals per game in January

Nate Robinson: he’s found a suitable home in Golden State and should be usable until Stephen Curry returns

Markieff Morris: the man has turned into a poor man’s 2010-11 Channing Frye â€“ he’ll help you in threes, rebounds and a bit in blocks

Byron Mullens: he’s not much more than points and some boards

Brandon Knight: he’s thriving with a starting gig, which might not last much longer

Matt Barnes: in his last two games, Barnes is averaging 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and a three

Trevor Booker: he’s getting a steady dose of 20+ minutes a night and is a decent source of steals and blocks

Gary Neal: he’ll be a decent source of threes so long as he’s starting

Marreese Speights: his 17/7/2 line Sunday was unexpected, though it’s tough to say whether he’ll be reliable in the long run

Injuries:

Richard Hamilton (groin): day-to-day

Andris Biedrins (ankle): day-to-day

Danny Granger (ankle): should be fine but monitor his status

Roy Hibbert (ankle): ditto

Udonis Haslem (ribs): playing with a small crack in his rib but should continue to play

Beno Udrih (shoulder): day-to-day

Mike Dunleavy (groin): day-to-day

Carmelo Anthony (back): shouldn’t miss any time with his sore back

Eric Maynor (knee): out for the rest of the season

Spencer Hawes (back): left Saturday’s game early; monitor his status

Rashard Lewis (knee): day-to-day

Marvin Williams (ankle): day-to-day

Jason Kidd (back): out at least a few more games

Nene (foot): day-to-day

Charlie Villanueva (ankle): day-to-day

Rodney Stuckey (groin): day-to-day

Courtney Lee (calf): day-to-day

Kyle Lowry (foot): day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (foot): seems close to returning but remains day-to-day

Andrew Bogut (personal): day-to-day

Mehmet Okur (back): day-to-day

Jason Smith (personal): day-to-day

Linas Kleiza (knee): visiting his doctor today; monitor his status

DeJuan Blair (soreness): should be fine, but monitor his status

Tony Parker (soreness): ditto

Jeremy Evans (stomach virus): day-to-day

D.J. White (ankle): day-to-day

Austin Daye (ankle): day-to-day

Jon Brockman (eye): day-to-day

Eric Gordon (knee): out for 2-3 weeks

For Tonight:

Expect Derrick Rose to bounce back in a big way against the Pistons tonight.

If Hawes is limited in any way, Nikola Vucevic could be a decent spot start in deeper leagues, as the Sixers host the Pacers.

