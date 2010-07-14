Dallas Is Building A Squad To Beat The Lakers

While the West looks to be losing some of it swagger, with players like Amar’e Stoudemire and Carlos Boozer deciding to take their games back East, it looks like the Dallas Mavericks are trying there hardest to stack their frontline so that they can challenge the Lakers.
Coming of a nightmare finish to last year season, losing in the first round to their in-state rival Spurs, the Mavericks have been very active this offseason. Bringing in Tyson Chandler, Ian Mahinmi and Alexis Ajinca (word is they may be looking to move him too) and keeping Brendan Haywood for so much money, one can easily see that Dallas is obviously trying to build a team that can match up against the Lakers.
The more bigs that the Mavs have will definitely help to improve their post defense and rebounding. If you want to contend or challenge the Lakers out West, you have to make them take long-range shots. We all know that L.A. is at their best when they get points in the paint, finishing in the top-three in the League this past season.
According to ESPNDallas.com, Rick Carlisle is strongly considering starting Rodrigue Beaubois at shooting guard and moving Caron Butler to small forward, which would send Shawn Marion to the bench where he’d join sixth man Jason Terry (instantly giving the Mavericks the best second unit in the NBA). This affects the way they play the Lakers because Dallas is trying to see if Beaubois can start/play a lot more at the point. He’s the kind of player who gives Derek Fisher problems.
There’s no reason to read too much into this until training camp, but it does appear that Marion will play a decreased role this season. It’s obvious that his numbers are decreasing, but now his minutes may be too. It will be interesting to see if A) This happens, and B) How Marion handles it. Additionally, for all you fantasy GMs, Beaubois will be a popular sleeper pick for your fantasy draft this season.
What do you think? Is Dallas building a squad to try and beat the Lakers?
in 2013, haha
Bring it
Man, imagine how stacked this team would be if it was 2006
yeah they defintetely are and i thought they matched up well with us last year..
So seconding my partner in Laker nation..
BRING IT
Consider this a chess game. The Lakers, with the signing of Raja Bell and Blake have improved their backcourt while maintaining the leadership and length depth that separated them from the pack last year.
Why would Dallas look to match that strategy?
It is matching strength with strength… isn’t there a better strategy to beat a team like the Lakers?
And, won’t other teams realize what is going on and look to build a Dallas/Laker beater knowing that this is their strategy?
I’m looking to OKC to be the difference-maker. They are building a team that proved to be the biggest challenge to the Lakers on their march to the championship and have built their organization smartly.
why is terry+marion better second unit that blake+odom?
“He’s the kind of player who gives Derek Fisher problems.”
Which kind of player doesn’t give Derek Fisher problems? (too good to pass up)
Looking at this Dallas team makes me realize more why LBJ and Bosh went to join Dwade in Miami…
They don’t want to be in their early thirties and not yet sniff at a ‘chip. I think LBJ has decided he’s not going to be “the greatest” now he just wants to be a winner
Look at all the ‘good’ players on this dallas team that have no hardware…Caron, Dirk, Jkidd, Matrix, Jet, Haywood, Chandler…
I agree with #3 this would be a great team in ’06, unfortunately most of these guys were trying to prove how good they were back then
I don’t think dirk is good enough to carry a team. He’s not a tier 1 player.
Even with all this talent around him….
And they need a better coach
Dallas is Building A Squad to Beat the Lakers?
Umm…how bout building a team to get out of the 1st Round first?
….just sayin’…
gotta be kidding
… in the regular season.
Every team can “beat” the Lakers as many times as they wish during the regular season. It’s over the course of the Playoffs that the real teams come to play…
i cant believe dirk still gets so much hate. top 5 player in the league. he is unguardable, and has proved that hes clutch and has come a couple dwade miracles short of a championship. every time his team has had bad playoff exits he still puts up insane numbers.
Like post #12 said it’s about beating us 4 out of seven. Dallas isn’t beating us unless they start playing D. Beaubois giving Fisher problems? NO problem at all, let Kobe handle Beaubois and let Fisher guard J-Kidd. Both are slow as hell and while Fisher gives up size he has the strength to keep Kidd off the block.
If healthy I see San Antonio (that Splitter signing puts them back in contention) or OKC/POR/DEN giving us problems out West.
lots of guys to throw at kobe, pau and bynum. looks good on paper.
gotta make it out of the first round though.
No way Chandler is healthy come the playoffs so waste of time for DAL.
The other bigs are scrubs so no impact there.
Kidd is the one player in the league Derek Fisher CAN guard so good luck starting Beaubois against Kobe!
Dirk proved he chokes in the clutch between Golden State and Miami in the Finals.
Butler is injury prone and Marion is no longer the player he used to be.
JET is the one guys who give the lakers problems but if they get bell or barnes that should take care of him.
Am I the only one who thinks Rip Hamilton would be the perfect fit for Carlise in the Reggie Miller role? Should have picked him up for Dampier instead of chandler.
roddy sucks at a point guard, he has no vision and commits so many turnovers its not even worth it. To me, Roddy is jason terry 2.0
They have the talent but not the heart to do it
Hmmm,
Roddy’s game is tailor made for a sixth man of the bench role. Jet Terry 2.0. Sad thing is they also have the original on the team. I say trade him or Marion for some GOOD size, besides Haywood and Chandler (when he’s healthy) everyone else are scrubs.
And seriously, why does Dirk get so much hate? Whta more do you want him to do. He wasn’t the only one to choke in the MIA series his whole team did. He’s a top 5 player in the league and when you average 25 and 8 for a 50 win team? Your a bonafide franchise player.
didnt shawn marion begin last season on the bench for the mavs?
if im not mistaken, josh howard started at the 3, before the trade for caron.
so why would marion have an issue now with coming off the bench for dallas?
Damn Dime… this shit is almost word for word.
From rotoworld.com:
“Rick Carlisle is considering starting Roddy Beaubois at shooting guard and moving Caron Butler to small forward, which would send Shawn Marion to the bench, where he’d join sixth man Jason Terry.
Marion’s career slide could continue and it will be interesting to see if A. this happens, and B. how Marion handles it. There’s no reason to read to much into this until training camp, but it does appear that Marion will play a decreased role this season. Additionally, Beaubois will be a popular sleeper pick this season.”
Everybody is thinking that the Jazz are out of the picture?! Ha!
Did they not notice the Jazz just added another 20-10 guy to the linuep, that is BIGGER/TALLER than Boozer?
That’s fine. Just don’t act so surprised next season when the Jazz are mashin your squad.
LMAO dallas is going out real early again. chandler is a shell of his former self, haywood was in a contract year, YAWN mahinmi couldnt make it off the bench in SA behind matt bonner and the towel boy. this teams bigs actually got weaker with the loss of erika.
dirk took the money and ran instead of going to a contender. hell if he wasnt german he might have made it in NY.
As a Mavs fan, it’s a sad time. As much as they’re trying to keep up with the Lakers, the Heat are the team everyone should be trying to figure out right now. And they don’t even have a full team yet. Good luck, league.
BTW, Raja went to the Jazz. LA still beatable
hahaha
‘we don’t believe you. You need more people !!”
Dirk´s not a franchise player?
Come on…
Good luck to Dallas, they are trying everything to compete now and not in 4-5 years. Unfortunately their defense (sans Marion/Butler) is still horrible, and with this squad they are probably still only the 4-5th best out West.
Same old Dallas. According to Cuban, they where suppose to kill teams last year. Hype team!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Too many grammar mistakes in the beginning makes the article weak
Is this some kind of joke dime writers? They are going to start a guy thats 5’8 at best and only added Tyson Chandler and maybe building a team to beat the Lakers. They have pretty good match-ups on paper to be honest but they just dont have the heart once playoffs start to even make it out the the freaking 1st round. Most underacheaving team in the NBA and they would be better just starting Terry at the 2.
I agree with Charlie. They have to build a squad to beat San Antonio, too.