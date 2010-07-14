Dallas Is Building A Squad To Beat The Lakers

While the West looks to be losing some of it swagger, with players like Amar’e Stoudemire and Carlos Boozer deciding to take their games back East, it looks like the Dallas Mavericks are trying there hardest to stack their frontline so that they can challenge the Lakers.

Coming of a nightmare finish to last year season, losing in the first round to their in-state rival Spurs, the Mavericks have been very active this offseason. Bringing in Tyson Chandler, Ian Mahinmi and Alexis Ajinca (word is they may be looking to move him too) and keeping Brendan Haywood for so much money, one can easily see that Dallas is obviously trying to build a team that can match up against the Lakers.

The more bigs that the Mavs have will definitely help to improve their post defense and rebounding. If you want to contend or challenge the Lakers out West, you have to make them take long-range shots. We all know that L.A. is at their best when they get points in the paint, finishing in the top-three in the League this past season.

According to ESPNDallas.com, Rick Carlisle is strongly considering starting Rodrigue Beaubois at shooting guard and moving Caron Butler to small forward, which would send Shawn Marion to the bench where he’d join sixth man Jason Terry (instantly giving the Mavericks the best second unit in the NBA). This affects the way they play the Lakers because Dallas is trying to see if Beaubois can start/play a lot more at the point. He’s the kind of player who gives Derek Fisher problems.

There’s no reason to read too much into this until training camp, but it does appear that Marion will play a decreased role this season. It’s obvious that his numbers are decreasing, but now his minutes may be too. It will be interesting to see if A) This happens, and B) How Marion handles it. Additionally, for all you fantasy GMs, Beaubois will be a popular sleeper pick for your fantasy draft this season.

What do you think? Is Dallas building a squad to try and beat the Lakers?

