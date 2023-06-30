Kyrie Irving Will Stay In Dallas On A Three-Year Deal For $126 Million

Individually, Kyrie Irving had a strong 2022-23 season, averaging 27.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game on 49.4/37.9/90.5 shooting splits over 60 games played in Brooklyn and Dallas.

However, it was once again a year filled with turmoil for Irving and the teams he was on, with the Nets ultimately blowing it up at the deadline by trading Kevin Durant to Phoenix and Kyrie Irving to Dallas, and off the court he found himself once again embroiled in controversy, getting suspended by the Nets over a tweet promoting an antisemitic film. Once in Dallas, he was unable to propel the Mavs up the standings, with Dallas ultimately shutting him down as they tanked out the last week of the season to avoid the Play-In and retain the 10th pick in the draft.

As he entered free agency, there was no question of Irving’s on-court abilities and what he can do for a team when he’s playing, but the question teams had to ask was whether that was worth a long-term commitment to a player who has not been particularly reliable in recent years. The expectation was always that Dallas, having given up so much to get him, would be where he ended up signing, and that is exactly what transpired on Friday.

Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Irving will reportedly stay in Dallas for as much as $126 million, though the third year of his pact with the Mavericks is a player option. Given Irving’s years of service, his max contract is quite sizable and, with Dallas backed into a corner, Irving was able to negotiate a deal that guaranteed him nine figures while also providing flexibility. If Irving excels, he could re-enter unrestricted free agency at the age of 33 with a chance to further maximize his earning power.