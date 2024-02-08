daniel gafford
The Wizards Are Trading Daniel Gafford To The Mavericks For Richaun Holmes And A First Round Pick

The Dallas Mavericks came into the trade deadline as one of the teams expected to be active in searching for ways to upgrade their depth, as they clearly needed more on their roster to contend in the West. One particular area of need was at backup center, as rookie Dereck Lively II has been tremendous, but beyond him things got a bit shaky in Dallas’ frontcourt.

On Thursday morning, the Mavs addressed that need by acquiring Daniel Gafford from the Wizards in a deal that will send Richaun Holmes back to Washington, with Adrian Wojnarowski first bringing word a deal was near.

However, Dallas had to find the requisite draft compensation to fulfill Washington’s demands, per Marc Stein, so the deal took a bit of time to complete.

Eventually, Dallas was able to get the second-worst of OKC’s four first round picks this year (either the Thunder’s or the Clippers) to send to Washington for Gafford, per Stein and David Aldridge.

The Mavs also added P.J. Washington for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first ahead of the deadline, giving them a pair of frontcourt upgrades after punting on Williams half a season into his four-year deal.

Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game this season for the Wizards, and he fits a similar mold to Lively in being a big who isn’t one that’s going to create anything on offense himself but is a very good play finisher. That’s the archetype needed alongside Luka Doncic (and Kyrie Irving) and Gafford figures to give Dallas another solid pick-and-roll big on offense and rim protection on defense, which they desperately needed.

The Wizards, meanwhile, add a first round pick in their continued efforts to rebuild with Gafford not a player who fit on their timeline.

