The Dallas Mavericks came into the trade deadline as one of the teams expected to be active in searching for ways to upgrade their depth, as they clearly needed more on their roster to contend in the West. One particular area of need was at backup center, as rookie Dereck Lively II has been tremendous, but beyond him things got a bit shaky in Dallas’ frontcourt.

On Thursday morning, the Mavs addressed that need by acquiring Daniel Gafford from the Wizards in a deal that will send Richaun Holmes back to Washington, with Adrian Wojnarowski first bringing word a deal was near.

The Washington Wizards are nearing a deal to send Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes and draft compensation, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

However, Dallas had to find the requisite draft compensation to fulfill Washington’s demands, per Marc Stein, so the deal took a bit of time to complete.

The Mavericks are in the process of trying to acquire the needed draft compensation to furnish Washington to complete its pending deal to acquire Wizards center Daniel Gafford for Richaun Holmes, league sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2024

Eventually, Dallas was able to get the second-worst of OKC’s four first round picks this year (either the Thunder’s or the Clippers) to send to Washington for Gafford, per Stein and David Aldridge.

League sources tell @TheSteinLine that Dallas is also acquiring Oklahoma City's second-least favorable first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this June to send to Washington in the Richaun Holmes-for-Daniel Gafford trade. Dallas adding PJ Washington and Gafford on deadline day. https://t.co/xVSc4HxE4A — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2024

Clarity on the return to Washington for Daniel Gafford: The Wizards will receive the higher of either Oklahoma City’s or the Clippers’ 2024 first-round picks, via Dallas, per league sources, along with Richaun Holmes, for Gafford. OKC has L.A.’s ’24 first. (1/3) — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 8, 2024

The Mavs also added P.J. Washington for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first ahead of the deadline, giving them a pair of frontcourt upgrades after punting on Williams half a season into his four-year deal.