The Dallas Wings Have Agreed To Part Ways With Head Coach Brian Agler

After just two seasons, Brian Agler is out as head coach of the Dallas Wings, the team announced Wednesday. The two agreed to “mutually part ways” following a promising 2020 campaign that saw the Wings fall one game short of advancing to the WNBA playoffs.

“As we look to the future, we believe our team is talented and well-positioned for success,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a release. “After discussions with Brian, we have elected to go in different directions. We are thankful for Brian’s work, dedication to the community and his belief in our dynamic team. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

In his two seasons at the helm, Agler’s Wings finished with an overall record of 18-38 and failed to make the postseason both times. Prior to joining the Dallas organization ahead of the 2019 season, Agler served as head coach of the Minnesota Lynx (1999-2002), Seattle Storm (2008-2014) and Los Angeles Sparks (2015-2018), winning titles with Seattle and LA.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach the Dallas Wings, I have great respect for the organization” Agler said in the team statement. “I wish everyone within the Wings organization the best of luck in the future.”

While the Wings went 8-14 this season, there were plenty of reasons to be excited. Dallas was in the middle of its current rebuild and had just drafted Oregon’s Satou Sabally with the second overall pick to play alongside fellow first round draft picks Bella Alarie and Ty Harris. Sabally threw her name into the ring for Rookie of the Year contention, averaging 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game despite missing six games due to injury.

Rising star Arike Ogunbowale took a large leap forward in Bradenton, Florida, averaging a league-high 22.8 points on 41% shooting, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. In doing so, she also earned the 2020 WNBA Peak Performer Award for scoring after posting the highest scoring average by a second-year player in league history. And the former Notre Dame hero had 37 straight games in double-figures scoring in 2020, good for the second-longest double-digit streak in franchise history.

The Wings have one of the brightest futures in the league with so much young talent locked in for the forseeable future. The team will now begin focusing its efforts on the search for a new coach, and with so many talented women already holding assistant coaching positions in the WNBA, Dallas’ next leader could already be in the league.

“We believe our team’s youth, tenacity and talent provide us with the competitive edge to attract the right fit for our club and someone who will lead our continued growth as we pursue a WNBA Championship,” Bibb said about the quest for Agler’s replacement.