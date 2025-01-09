Damian Lillard is pretty universally considered the best rapper in the NBA, and you can argue that he’s the best rapper that we’ve ever seen in the league. And yet, right now, all the focus in the basketball world is on someone else: LiAngelo Ball, who has gone viral in recent days for his song “Tweakers.”

What started as something that TikTok enjoyed has completely blown up, with Ball (who performs under the name Gelo) getting a spot at Rolling Loud California, while “Tweakers” seems to make it into every locker room after a big win nowadays. Unsurprisingly, Lillard has some thoughts on the track, as he was asked by Michael Eaves of ESPN for his thoughts after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

ESPN's Michael Eaves asks Dame Lillard about Gelo's song: "I rock with it" — CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) 2025-01-09T05:10:05.072Z

“I rock with it, man,” Lillard said. “I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe. I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper. And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going. So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success … I’m happy for him, it’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere, much love to him.”

The Bucks picked up a 121-105 win over the Spurs, with Lillard going for 26 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.