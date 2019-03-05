D’Angelo Russell Wants To ‘Put It On Record’ That He Will Win Most Improved Player

03.05.19

Getty Image

D’Angelo Russell‘s NBA journey has been dotted with obstacles since he entered the league as the Lakers’ No. 2 pick back in 2015. He came in with enormous expectations for one of the league’s most high-profile franchises, which was in the process of trying to climb its way out of lottery limbo.

He didn’t always handle the pressure well, and after a well-publicized incident involving teammate Nick Young, the team decided to part ways with him in favor of incoming rookie Lonzo Ball, who had been pegged as the organization’s newest savior.

Russell has been in Brooklyn ever since, but all the work he’s quietly put in is paying major dividends as he earned his first All-Star selection this season and has the Nets primed to make a long-awaited postseason return. As a result, he’s gained traction as a leading candidate for the Most Improved Player award, and if you ask him, it’s already a done deal.

