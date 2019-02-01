D’Angelo Russell Will Make His First All-Star Game As Victor Oladipo’s Injury Replacement

Associate Editor
02.01.19

Getty Image

Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell is official an All-Star for the first time in his career. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced on Thursday night, with Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo making it for the second year in a row. However, due to the season-ending injury he suffered last month, Oladipo is not able to participate in the game.

One day later and we learned that his replacement will be none other than Russell, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver selected the fourth-year guard to participate in the festivities a little later this month in Charlotte.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game
TAGS2019 NBA All-Star GameBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo RussellNBA ALL-STAR GAMEVICTOR OLADIPO

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 11 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 13 hours ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP