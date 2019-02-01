Getty Image

Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell is official an All-Star for the first time in his career. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced on Thursday night, with Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo making it for the second year in a row. However, due to the season-ending injury he suffered last month, Oladipo is not able to participate in the game.

One day later and we learned that his replacement will be none other than Russell, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver selected the fourth-year guard to participate in the festivities a little later this month in Charlotte.