Getty Image
DimeMag

Dario Saric Won’t Return To Game 1 Of The Finals After Hurting His Right Knee

TwitterAssociate Editor

A member of the Phoenix Suns’ already thin frontcourt rotation went down early on in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Reserve big man Dario Saric, who has turned into a reliable backup for Deandre Ayton as he’s moved to the 5 more frequently this season, suffered a right knee injury.

Saric limped off the floor and made his way to the tunnel behind the Milwaukee Bucks’ bench, where he was immediately assisted by a pair of staffers and made his way into the locker room.

It is unclear exactly how Saric hurt his knee, but it was clear that he was in some serious discomfort. Ultimately, Saric was examined in the back and it was determined that his knee would prevent him from playing in the remainder of the game.

With an eye on giving Ayton some rest, the Suns turned to Frank Kaminsky to fill in for some of the minutes Saric could reliably fill, and it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll continue to use him or if they will opt for a small-ball look with someone like Jae Crowder at the 5 and more of an emphasis on bigger wings being on the floor, like Torrey Craig and Cameron Johnson. Saric has averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game this postseason.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Creators Of ‘The Edge Of Sleep’ Talk About Their Anthology Series ‘Bad Vibes’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
Descendents’ Impressive ‘9th & Walnut’ Is The Oldest New Album You’ll Listen To This Year
by: Twitter
×