LiAngelo Ball (aka Gelo) has one of the most popular songs out right now, which is definitely not something anyone expected to be the case to start 2025. His song “Tweakers” became a viral sensation, with folks creating a ton of videos having some fun with its retro sound, dressing and dancing like it’s 2003 again to the incredibly catchy hook.

It has not only become a favorite of social media but of NBA and NFL teams too, and can be heard in arenas and locker rooms all over. The Cavs have adopted it as one of their celebratory songs after a win. While the arena played it after they beat the Hornets to poke some fun at LaMelo Ball, the Cavs locker room has embraced the song earnestly. After their big win on Wednesday night against the Thunder, Darius Garland confirmed to ESPN’s Michael Eaves that he would be putting Gelo on in the locker room when he got in there, and also teased that there’s a new track coming on Friday from the middle Ball brother.

“I got the aux. You know we gonna bump Gelo,” Garland said. “Shout out to my boy Gelo, he got a banger — he got another one comin’ out Friday, I heard. So we gonna be in tune for that one.”

We’ll see if Garland’s sources are correct, but it’d make sense for Gelo to try and capitalize on his moment with another song. He already got a spot at Rolling Loud California to go along with his viral fame and spot on seemingly every locker room playlist, and now he’ll try to back it up with another banger for this weekend.