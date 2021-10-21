Getty Image
Daryl Morey Recommends People ‘Buckle In’ Because The Ben Simmons Situation Will ‘Go A Long Time’

It is unclear why, exactly, he did this, but Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philly on Thursday afternoon to discuss the ongoing Ben Simmons saga. Morey sat down with longtime radio personality Mike Missanelli to give an update on how things are going, and made clear that his stance on a potential deal for Simmons has not changed.

Morey went as far as to tell Sixers fans that it would be in their best interest to prepare for this to go one for quite a while, as he does not plan on lowering his asking price on a potential deal, and as of now, the only thing that the team has been able to get back in trade talks is “role players.”

In explaining his approach, Morey stressed his commitment to making sure the Sixers are able to maximize their odds of winning a championship while Joel Embiid is in his prime. Then, in what might have been the most startling thing he said in the entire interview, Morey said that he is willing to let this go for the duration of Simmons’ contract, which would be four more years, to make that happen.

All of this comes on the same day that Simmons reportedly went to the Sixers’ practice facility for an individual workout, said he was dealing with back issues, got treatment and the all clear from the team’s training staff, then went home.

