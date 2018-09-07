Getty Image

The 2018-2019 NBA season begins later this month and, at the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers still do not have a full-time general manager. At this point in the offseason, the heavy lifting has been done and that might lessen the dire need to make a move immediately but, in the same breath, the Sixers are on the short list of teams with the talent to reach the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference, making the continued opening rather bizarre.

In recent days, rumblings have suggested that the Sixers may not hire a general manager this season but, on Thursday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team will formally interview a group of internal candidates, headlined by former All-Star Elton Brand, for the position. Still, a more intriguing name was reportedly in the mix at one point, but Pompey brings word that the Sixers didn’t believe former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin was a good fit for the opening in Philadelphia.