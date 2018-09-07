The Sixers Reportedly Interviewed Ex-Cavs GM David Griffin, But Didn’t Think He Was A Good Fit

#Philadelphia 76ers #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The 2018-2019 NBA season begins later this month and, at the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers still do not have a full-time general manager. At this point in the offseason, the heavy lifting has been done and that might lessen the dire need to make a move immediately but, in the same breath, the Sixers are on the short list of teams with the talent to reach the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference, making the continued opening rather bizarre.

In recent days, rumblings have suggested that the Sixers may not hire a general manager this season but, on Thursday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team will formally interview a group of internal candidates, headlined by former All-Star Elton Brand, for the position. Still, a more intriguing name was reportedly in the mix at one point, but Pompey brings word that the Sixers didn’t believe former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin was a good fit for the opening in Philadelphia.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDavid GriffinPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 7 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP