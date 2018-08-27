Getty Image

With less than one month until NBA training camps begin in earnest, the Philadelphia 76ers do not have a permanent general manager in place. Head coach Brett Brown has been operating in the role since the organization parted ways with Bryan Colangelo in June but, given the team’s present-day situation as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, it is certainly unusual that Philadelphia would go more than two months without an established figure at the top of the front office.

With that as the backdrop, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN caught up with 76ers managing partner Josh Harris on Monday and he indicated that the team may not actually hire a general manager in the near term. The Sixers announced front office changes on Monday morning, promoting Ned Cohen to assistant general manager, Marc Eversley to senior vice president of player personnel, and former All-Star Elton Brand to vice president of basketball operations.

Those tweaks did not include the hiring of an unquestioned front-office leader, however, and Harris indicated to ESPN that they “leave open the possibility” that a full-time general manager won’t enter in the mix in the near future. Currently, Brown works as the interim general manager but Harris shared that the Sixers “prefer to find an elite talent who can lead” the organization and they “aren’t going to compromise” as a result.

Famously, the Sixers pursued Rockets executive Daryl Morey in July but attempts to acquire his services were rebuffed. Morey would certainly fit the bill as an “elite talent” that Philadelphia may be seeking but Harris seems to understand that that kind of figure isn’t readily available.