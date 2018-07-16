The Sixers’ Reported Attempt At Hiring Rockets GM Daryl Morey Was Unsuccessful

07.16.18

The Philadelphia 76ers have been operating for more than a month without a full-time general manager. Head coach Brett Brown has been in charge of basketball operations ever since Bryan Colangelo was fired for a burner Twitter account scandal, and in the meantime, the team has gone forward without someone getting to focus all their time and energy on steering the ship.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Sixers tried to make one hell of a move to fill their front office vacancy. Stein tweeted that Philadelphia’s brass tried to hire longtime Rockets general manager Daryl Morey away from Houston, only to walk away empty handed.

