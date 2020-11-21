De’Aaron Fox Has Agreed To A Five-Year Max Extension With The KIngs

As far as free agency is concerned, all of the news out of Sacramento has revolved around the baffling situation with Bogdan Bogdanovic. Earlier this week, a report emerged that the Kings and the Bucks had agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that would send Bogdanovic to Milwaukee in exchange for D.J. Wilson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Ersan Ilyasova.

However, it came to light later in the week that Bogdanovic had not, in fact, agree to said deal and that the whole thing was in danger of going up in flames. That’s exactly what ended up happening, as Woj reported on Thursday that Bogdanovic had indeed decided to enter free agency and explore other options.

There was some good news for the Kings, however, as news emerged that De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a max extension with the team that would secure his future in Sacramento in the long term.

Sacramento Kings young star De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a five-year, $163M maximum extension, with clause to reach the $195.6M super max, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Deal negotiated by his agent @chrisgaston_ of @FamFirstSports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Fox is one of the most talented young point guards in the NBA, and he’s the face of the Kings’ franchise right now. The team added a really fun running mate in the Draft in Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, and now, they made sure that Fox isn’t going anywhere any time soon.