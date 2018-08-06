



Getty Image

With some of the league’s biggest names already receiving their NBA 2K19 ratings at this early juncture, the good folks at 2K Sports have seemingly moved on to what is a very intriguing rookie class.

First, Mavericks wunderkind Luka Doncic received a 79 overall rating and, on Monday, Suns big man and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton was pegged for an identical mark.

It comes as no surprise that Ayton and Doncic would be evaluated similarly, especially given the divide in scouting circles about which player should have been the top selection in June. Relatively early in the process, it became quite clear that the Suns centered on Ayton but many believed Doncic was the best player available in the 2018 draft and, in fitting fashion, these ratings provide fuel for a debate that was already churning.

In contrast to previous years, players like Jayson Tatum (77) and Josh Jackson (78) received slightly lower ratings in advance of their debut campaigns. That could be a signal that the 2018 crop is seen in a favorable light but, in the same breath, whispers that the game’s ratings are a little too optimistic across the board have been out there during the summer.

It will be interesting to see how Ayton performs in his first NBA season, particularly given his projection as a player who was “NBA-ready” when entering the draft after just one season at Arizona. Until the actual action begins, though, we at least know what 2K Sports thinks of the talented big man.