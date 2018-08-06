Deandre Ayton Earned The Same ‘NBA 2K19’ Rating As Fellow Top Rookie Luka Doncic

#NBA 2k
08.06.18 6 mins ago


Getty Image

With some of the league’s biggest names already receiving their NBA 2K19 ratings at this early juncture, the good folks at 2K Sports have seemingly moved on to what is a very intriguing rookie class.

First, Mavericks wunderkind Luka Doncic received a 79 overall rating and, on Monday, Suns big man and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton was pegged for an identical mark.

#1 overall pick @deandreayton’s @nba2k rating is in!

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

It comes as no surprise that Ayton and Doncic would be evaluated similarly, especially given the divide in scouting circles about which player should have been the top selection in June. Relatively early in the process, it became quite clear that the Suns centered on Ayton but many believed Doncic was the best player available in the 2018 draft and, in fitting fashion, these ratings provide fuel for a debate that was already churning.

In contrast to previous years, players like Jayson Tatum (77) and Josh Jackson (78) received slightly lower ratings in advance of their debut campaigns. That could be a signal that the 2018 crop is seen in a favorable light but, in the same breath, whispers that the game’s ratings are a little too optimistic across the board have been out there during the summer.

It will be interesting to see how Ayton performs in his first NBA season, particularly given his projection as a player who was “NBA-ready” when entering the draft after just one season at Arizona. Until the actual action begins, though, we at least know what 2K Sports thinks of the talented big man.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSDeAndre AytonNBA 2KPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP