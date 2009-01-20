Del Negro: Rose is Rookie of the Year Already

In Vinny Del Negro‘s mind, the Rookie of the Year race is already over. And Derrick Rose is the winner.
“There’s not even a conversation as far as I’m concerned,” Del Negro said Monday. “Mayo‘s having a great year, and Beasley is an incredibly talented player and is playing well. But no one’s played at the level Derrick’s played from the start to this point. Not even close in my opinion.”
It’s great to see Vinny going
off his rocker on the record for his guy. As you’d imagine, the Bulls clubhouse is virtually all about Rose – the vets are peppered with questions about the young guy everywhere they go. And because Rose is a genuinely good teammate, all the answers are positive.
But at the same time, doesn’t reality have to set in a bit for Del Negro? O.J.’s putting up 19.4 ppg, which at least qualifies him to still be in the conversation. And if by some miracle Russell Westbrook helps to turn the Thunder into a 20-win team with a monster second half, he could very well sneak up and win the award too.
Do you think Rose has ROY locked up already?
Source: Real GM
No, and thats why i love basketball.
No one has anything locked up until the fat lady warbles.
I’m not sold on Rose yet. He should do something meaningful first. Something meaningful will be decided at the end of the season.
Awesome coaching move, Vinnie. Way to lay it on thick in the middle of January.
Rookie wall…here we come.
In Rose’s defense. He has been very consistent and is the leader of that team.
But in every other rookies’ defense. Vinnie Del Negro would make anyone look good as well if the only play that was ran was “rookie X” at the top of the key, driving, and either dishing or going to the hoop…over, and over, and over again.
Del Negro’s genius never ceases to amaze me.
I’m all for supporting your team, but Del Negro is an idiot. I like Rose, but it’s way too early to call that.
That goes to show how odd it is for me to see Chicago’s coach’s name in a headline…I saw Negro and got tense…just had to laugh at myself…
OJ has shined in many ways, but the Ws will not come this year. If OJ keeps his shooting percentages up and has more big games against big talents, then I’d give it to him. If Rose is able to get his percentages up, then with the Wins he will love up the award.
They are both playing great.
He’s already hit the rookie wall. It’s a two man race. Rose and Mayo. It might come up to whose more important to the team and Rose wins hands down.
Rose’s numbers are down mainly because people has realized he really doesn’t have a left hand and he might be hitting the wall. OJ has been as solid as a rock. If the award went out right now I would give it to OJ.
Rudy Fernandez in the dunk contest, that’s a JOKE!
I wouldn’t be surprised if they had a tie. Kidd/Hill flashback. And yes. Rudy Fernandez is gonna embarrass himself. As talented as he is he can’t fly like the other contestants.
Dime! Why don’t you post something about Rudy Fernandez? It’s still a joke that he is the 4th dunker.
Marci:
I’m with you. Rudy in the Dunk Contest is lame…What was the vote totals?
I get the feeling that this was a move that had nothing to do with fans. Blazers are the NBA’s team of tomorrow. The Bucks and Thunder…not so much.
Nate and Rudy shouldn’t be there…
No he aint. its still a two man competition (and one miami trade to make it a 3 man race). OJ Mayo is def neck and neck because like rose he came in right away as a contributor and even leader of his team so lets see the roookies start dropping one by one at that wall and how interesting the race is gonna get
What about Eric Gordon?
I believe DelNegro said he’s the ROY to this point. I’d agree with that. Saying that it’s locked up for the year is obviously wrong, since the year is only about 1/2 way over.
Mayo has suprised me, I caught a USC game last year and he looked terrible.
no. derrick rose is ahead, but he aint got shit locked up.
people thought kevin durant had it locked up last year (he eventually won), but al horford got hella votes to make it close.
if the grizz win 6 win 6 in a row in march and oj mayo is averages over 20ppg and 6asts in that stretch, he can easily win the award.
by the way Dime…
who votes for rookie of the year?…coaches?…or media?
It’s not locked up but he is the rookie of the year
To the poster that said Rose doesn’t have a left hand isn’t watching the games, he finishes with his left just as easy as he does with the right
No its not locked up- and its not just rose and mayo- westbrook and lopez have to be in the conversation also.
Remix:
Mutumbo and Larry Johnson’s rookie year. Magic Johnson’s last all star game in Orlando. Mutumbo makes all-star team. Announcers throw out the “he will no doubt win the ROY award” LJ catches fire and takes it. Dude will hit the wall, then we’ll see
Nope Mayo gets it….
yo i would say da same for Rose but i also think its to early to call Rose rookie of da year
OJ Mayo is the better player and, statistically, has had a better season than Rose.
Athleticism will only get you so far in the league, and Mayo is far more talented…he’s a combo of AI and Kobe….if you’ve seen the way he plays, you’ll know what I mean!