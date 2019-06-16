Getty Image

The Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers has finally been completed (unofficially for another few weeks). Months of drama finally came to an end when the Lakers agreed to send the majority of their young core to New Orleans for Davis, but it was also a weird full circle moment.

While obviously not the exact same trade, with the Lakers getting the No. 4 overall pick in the draft thanks to the lottery, but a similar outline was offered to New Orleans once before during the season after Davis originally made his trade request. Let’s ignore that the Lakers might never get the ability to trade the No. 4 overall pick had the Pelicans sent them Davis earlier in the season because they might have made a playoff run and instead focus on how the trade itself failed.

It did so because the Lakers and Pelicans could never reach enough trust in each other to work out a deal. Some of this had to do with former Lakers president Magic Johnson being not the best person to run a front office, but also due to former Pelicans GM Dell Demps feeling like he was being forced into that situation by other parties.