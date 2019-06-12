Getty Image

Anthony Davis still wants to be traded out of New Orleans and, by all accounts, the Lakers are his preferred destination, along with the Knicks.

Davis’ agent Rich Paul was recently profiled by Sports Illustrated in a cover story on his rise to being one of the league’s top power brokers and how he will wield that power this summer, most notably with Davis. Paul was extremely candid in the interview, explaining that no matter who deals for Davis, the star will not sign an extension and plans on testing the waters of free agency in 2020.

He also made it very clear that the Celtics would not be able to re-sign Davis should they deal for the star, noting it’d be a one-year rental and then he’d be gone. All of this is rather fascinating given the way the Davis trade saga has gone. It started with a public trade request made by Paul through ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which earned Davis a fine, and the resulting two weeks of pandemonium and speculation that followed effectively destroyed both the Pelicans and the Lakers.