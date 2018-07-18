‘NBA 2K19’ Gave Us Our First Look At DeMar DeRozan In A Spurs Uniform

Getty Image

DeMar DeRozan had been, and planned to be, a Raptor for his entire NBA career up until the wee hours of Wednesday morning when news broke that the Spurs and Raptors had agreed to a deal sending DeRozan to San Antonio and Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

While a surprising move, it’s not a complete stunner as this was one of the few moves that made sense for the Raptors to try if they felt the need to really shake up the roster after having stagnated a bit with the core group as is. Even though you can argue for it making business sense in the immediate, the Raptors certainly didn’t shower themselves in glory with this trade when it comes to how the organization will be viewed by players around the league, who cried foul at the lack of loyalty to their franchise player.

We’ll have to wait to see what the long-term ramifications of this move are, as Toronto has never been a free agent destination and this doesn’t seem to help matters there. In San Antonio, they’re getting an All-Star under contract for at least two more years in return for their disgruntled star, which seems to be a win for them. It’s going to take some time to adjust to DeRozan as a member of the Spurs, but lucky for us the folks at 2K Sports offered up a first look at DeRozan in a Spurs jersey, along with his rating for NBA 2K19.