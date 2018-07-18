NBA Players Are Supporting DeMar DeRozan After His Trade To The Spurs

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard may not ultimately stay in Toronto for very long but the Raptors made the calculated gamble to acquire the All-NBA forward and, in doing so, elected to part ways with All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan in the process. While the move was almost unanimously praised from a basketball perspective for Leonard’s new team, there is the personal aspect of the NBA business and, in short, this appears to be a rather cold move from an organization that employed DeRozan for the entirety of his career.

Reporting has emerged that the Raptors told DeRozan, just days ago in Las Vegas, that he wouldn’t be traded and his social media reactions paint a picture of a player that is not enjoying the news that he is headed elsewhere.

.@DeMar_DeRozan posting that he’s been sold out for “a little bit of nothing.” Says there’s no loyalty in NBA. pic.twitter.com/C0MsvdqJIY — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) July 18, 2018

With that in mind, several NBA players and colleagues of DeRozan have reached out with support on Twitter. Former teammates Lou Williams and Charlie Villanueva shared surprise and bewilderment with the news.