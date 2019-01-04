Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard was the headliner on Thursday evening, as the All-NBA forward returned to San Antonio for the first time in a different uniform. There was plenty of pomp and circumstance, including some highly anticipated pre-game booing, and the duo of Leonard and Danny Green even received the customary tribute video that you would expect. In the end, however, it was DeMar DeRozan that stole the headlines in an appropriate manner.

The Spurs guard, facing his former team in the Raptors for the first time, led the way in what became a dominant 125-107 victory for San Antonio and he made a bit of personal history along the way. San Antonio zoomed to a 23-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back, with DeRozan producing the first triple-double of his decade-long NBA career.

Prior to halftime, DeRozan did a ton of damage, scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists.