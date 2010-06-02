DeMarcus Cousins Could Be Dwight Howard Or Eddy Curry

Recently the NBA held it’s Draft Combine in which players’ heights and weights were taken, along with measuring their individual athleticism. I’d much rather see the players compete on the court as opposed to getting measured, but as Jay-Z says, “Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t.” So, if we take a look at the numbers, there are two completely different players that we could compare DeMarcus Cousins to: Dwight Howard and Eddy Curry. Here’s how it breaks down.

DeMarcus Cousins

6’10.75″ (6’9.5 w/o shoes)

292 pounds

7’5.75″ wingspan

9’5 standing reach

Now compare those numbers to Howard when he was coming out of high school in 2004.

Dwight Howard

6’10.25 (6’9 w/o shoes)

240 pounds

7’4.5 wingspan

9’3.5 standing reach

You’ll notice that Cousins is taller, weighs more and is longer. You add that with the offensive talent that he possesses, and one would think that he would be the best prospect. But it’s not that simple. While Cousins has a ton of upside, he also has a ton of question marks.

Now here’s another player who is taller, weighs more and is longer than Dwight. Meet Eddy Curry. Here are his measurements when he came out of high school in 2001.

Eddy Curry

6’11” (6’10.5 w/o shoes)

301 lbs

7’6.5” wingspan

9’3” standing reach

Now, a big red flag for Cousins is his 16 percent body fat. This and maturity issues gives GMs a concern that allows one to compare him to someone like Eddy Curry, who has struggled with his weight his entire career. Personally, I like Cousins’ attitude and I think he is just a fun-loving guy that likes to enjoy himself like Howard. But does he have the same work ethic as him, or is he an immature player that will have problems with consistently staying in shape like Curry?

What do you think?