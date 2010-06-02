DeMarcus Cousins Could Be Dwight Howard Or Eddy Curry

Recently the NBA held it’s Draft Combine in which players’ heights and weights were taken, along with measuring their individual athleticism. I’d much rather see the players compete on the court as opposed to getting measured, but as Jay-Z says, “Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t.” So, if we take a look at the numbers, there are two completely different players that we could compare DeMarcus Cousins to: Dwight Howard and Eddy Curry. Here’s how it breaks down.
DeMarcus Cousins
6’10.75″ (6’9.5 w/o shoes)
292 pounds
7’5.75″ wingspan
9’5 standing reach
Now compare those numbers to Howard when he was coming out of high school in 2004.
Dwight Howard
6’10.25 (6’9 w/o shoes)
240 pounds
7’4.5 wingspan
9’3.5 standing reach
You’ll notice that Cousins is taller, weighs more and is longer. You add that with the offensive talent that he possesses, and one would think that he would be the best prospect. But it’s not that simple. While Cousins has a ton of upside, he also has a ton of question marks.
Now here’s another player who is taller, weighs more and is longer than Dwight. Meet Eddy Curry. Here are his measurements when he came out of high school in 2001.
Eddy Curry
6’11” (6’10.5 w/o shoes)
301 lbs
7’6.5” wingspan
9’3” standing reach
Now, a big red flag for Cousins is his 16 percent body fat. This and maturity issues gives GMs a concern that allows one to compare him to someone like Eddy Curry, who has struggled with his weight his entire career. Personally, I like Cousins’ attitude and I think he is just a fun-loving guy that likes to enjoy himself like Howard. But does he have the same work ethic as him, or is he an immature player that will have problems with consistently staying in shape like Curry?
What do you think?
Favors is more “Dwight Howard” than Cousins is. I’d like to see Cousins excel in the league but something a get a feeling that he’ll be a poor man’s Derrick Coleman.
Damn…. see what happens when the boss is walking around the office?? You get typos all over the place. Lol.
No way he’s Dwight Howard with that work ethic. Although he already has a better offensive game than Dwight. This is a tough call.
He has all the skills to be a great NBA big man but he has Sean William’s (of Boston College, Nets) mindset. And where is he?
Honestly on the basis of his size and weight alone I wouldn’t draft him, in my book a guy 6″10 really shouldn’t weight anymore than about 265 pounds and that’s stretching it. The 280 290 region is for guys who are 7’0 and above, that’s just my personal opinion, thanks for pointing this out, Cousins would definitely be on my bust list.
i’ve always seen demarcus cousins as more of a hype than actual on court talent.
and he didnt do shit at kentucky to impress me.
so i for one aint too sold on him being anything more than an average NBA big man.
can anyone say…Elden Campbell
@Heckler
Actually when you watch Cousins play he does resemble Elden Campbell a little. Good comparison.
I am sorry but cousins reminds me of Kwame Brown. that is who he appears to be in the foot-steps of.
What work ethic does Dwight Howard have? Dude couldnt even develop a post game in 6 years!
+1 on the Elden Campbell comparison, nice one.
How many guys really change their body when they come into the league. Some get stronger and gain muscle, but how many come in and go from chunky to ripped?
I think the answer to this question is an easy Eddie Curry.
carmelo got a lot more ripped in the NBA than i thought he would
I’m amazed by how many Dime editors seem not to know the difference between “its” and “it’s”. People, you write for a living. Step it up.
@Rizwan post 9
Good point. I guess I should’ve said workout ethic. At least Dwight is a gym rat.
I think the answer is in the fact that he told people at the Combine that he doesn’t workout. That’s why he didn’t even attempt the 185 lifts.
He lost a ton of footing on Favors who seems to be the easy favorite for top Big in the draft right now.
Dude is looking more and more like Eddy Curry. Or maybe Oliver Miller. lol
I’m thinking he falls somewhere in the middle but definately a little closer to the Eddy Curry side of the spectrum.
As mentioned, a lot is going to come down to his work ethic and how much he’s willing to put in but I also think he has to find his spot in the league. There’s a tonne of guys like Nash, Troy Murphy, Big Baby, etc. who aren’t the strongest, quickest or most athletic but have found their niche in the L and have learned to make it work.
I see him being a career 11 and 7 kinda guy. Not Dwight, not Curry, but definately a bit of a disappointment if he gets drafted fairly high.
Most compare Cousins to Al Jefferson, not Dwight. He could definitely might become an Eddy Curry though.
Marcus is an average athlete, lacks explosiveness, poor fundamentals on defense, excellent touch, can create own shot, good mid-range & post game and a go-to scoring mentality – everything Dwight isn’t but Eddy once was…
um… there once was this guy named Sean May
bobb23
Look at JJ Redick. The guy is diesel now, he was just a lanky looking fool when he first got into the league.
Bobb23
What about Big Baby? Came into the league and went from fat & chunky to fat & chunky but he’s playing like a fat & chunky diesel now…
Man im going to call it like it is and how i see it. I would bet my life that Cousins will not live up to his expectations. Definitely is about to be the next Sean May and Eddy Curry. He does not have a great work ethic which is a big red flag. He never did anything impressive in college to me to even be considered a first round draft pick except make easy baskets off of pick n rolls from John Wall who is clearly the best player in the draft since Lebron came out and the most hyped. He reminds me of Amare in the fact that i think he needs a great PG to set him up for him to be successful. His body weight doest even match his height and he needs to lose about 20 pounds of fat and turn the rest into muscle. I also question his stamina because when i did watch him play he was always in foul trouble and thats the only thing him and D.Howard might have in common…
sh!tfaced
I think Glenn “fatfuck” Davis went from “husky, sweaty and shitty” to “straight out fat, concussed, sweaty and stinky”. I think he’s actually shrank a few inches too, he is listed at like 6’9 but there’s no way he’s over 6’6.
I think he’s a homosexual too.
i’ll take the jefferson comparison. i know he weighed in heavy and has clearly been hitting up the krispy kremes, but i’d be hard pressed to say cousins ever actually looked fat during the season at kentucky. he also ran the court pretty well for his size. his defense is terrible and will keep him from ever being a true standout in the league, but yeah, i think upside is somewhere in the al jefferson/zach randolph range.
Great stuff Rey but I think Cousins could be even better than Howard… simply because he can shoot outside of 5 feet.
Manchild in the Promised Land. I hope this kid gets the right advisers around him. Maybe the Evans clan can adopt him? They did a great job on Tyreke.
control
you forgot “immature”, “stupid”, “childish sissy” & “cry baby” (broke his thumb punching a friend who was hitting on his girl and KG barking him down to tears, etc).
this is ourageous! 300 at 6.10″ with 16 pct. fat?
If he is not fit/lean enough at this stage/age he will never be since it is too much of a hassle to get below 25o which should be the ideal weight for his size. even shaq was not 300 when he entered – and Shaq was 7.1″
Mike Sweetgey was only 14%! Remember him?! LOL
wow… all that wingspan and eddy curry can’t block to save his life? damn…
as far as DMC is concerned, well… anything beyond eddy curry levels would already be considered a success…
how are people saying he didnt impress in college when he avg. 15 and 10 in only 23 minutes per.
He was the most productive player in college on a per minute basis.
big cous will be an unstoppable monster in the league