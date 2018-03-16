Dennis Schroder Says Dwight Howard Only Plays Hard ‘Four Games Each Year’

#Atlanta Hawks #Dwight Howard
03.16.18 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Dwight Howard has garnered quite the reputation in the latter half of his career. It wasn’t simply that he failed to endear himself to teammates during his brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks last season. It’s more that they grew to actively dislike him. Intensely. In fact, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, they were “screaming with jubilation into their phones” when they found it he was traded.

So naturally, there was some residual animosity there, and somewhat surprisingly, Howard managed to channel that and put up 33 points and 12 rebounds against his former squad to lead the Hornets to a 129-117 victory on Thursday night in Atlanta.

After the game, however, Dennis Schroder didn’t seem too impressed by Howard’s effort, which in his estimation is a rare occurrence reserved solely to indulge his personal grudges.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Dwight Howard
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDennis SchroderDWIGHT HOWARD

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 day ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP