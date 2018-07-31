Getty Image

One of the final major moves of the 2018 NBA offseason saw the Thunder unload Carmelo Anthony’s $27.9 million contract on the Atlanta Hawks for Dennis Schröder in a three-team deal that, at its core, was a pair of teams looking to move on from disgruntled players on hefty contracts.

The reaction to the deal can basically be broken into two groups: those in Atlanta and those outside of it. For those in the latter group, this was a coup from the Thunder. They got rid of a significant chunk of their tax bill, did some addition by subtraction by removing the headache that was Melo’s insistence on starting and having a major role, and they added a starting caliber point guard into a reserve role in Schröder.

Those in Atlanta, along with those that paid close attention to the Hawks last year (which, outside of Atlanta, was very few for very good reason), saw this trade a bit differently. The Hawks, with massive amounts of cap space with which to take on a one-year deal like Anthony’s, managed to get a future first round pick (albeit lottery protected) and a cost-effective player in Justin Anderson they can re-sign as an RFA next season should they so choose, all while, most importantly, unloading Schröder’s $46.5 million remaining on his contract after a dismal season from the point guard in which he had all manner of off court issues as well.

It’s fascinating the disconnect between the two sides, and that leads me to believe this was probably a good trade for both considering fans on each side of the aisle feel like this was a win. That’s what trades are supposed to be, a mutually beneficial deal, and in this case you can easily make that argument. The Hawks will get massive amounts of flexibility moving forward in their rebuild and move on from Schröder and hand the keys to the franchise’s future at point guard to No. 5 overall pick Trae Young. The Thunder, who have two max stars locked up for the foreseeable future, don’t have any need for cap flexibility, and simply wanted to not pay hundreds of millions in tax dollars. So, they get tax relief and a useful backup point guard that is capable of fitting in with their team identity very well, provided he buys in.