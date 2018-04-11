The Nuggets-Timberwolves Play-In Game Will Be Broadcast On NBA TV And League Pass

#2018 NBA Playoffs
Associate Editor
04.11.18

Getty Image

Wednesday is the final night of the NBA’s regular season, and while there is intrigue surrounding a number of games that will impact postseason positioning, all eyes are on the showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The matchup is a play-in game, as the winner will punch its playoff ticket while the loser will get a head start on summer vacation.

There was just one problem. Despite the fact that this game has as much drama and intrigue as any game this season, it was exclusively going to air on NBA League Pass. You would imagine that the play-in game would get more publicity than this, no?

The NBA agrees with that sentiment, which is why the league announced on Wednesday afternoon that the game will get broadcast on NBA TV. And for League Pass subscribers who don’t get NBA TV, have no fear: The game will still be on League Pass.

