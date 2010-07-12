Derek Fisher: “Let The Hunt For Six Begin”

While there was more money and new challenges out there for Derek Fisher, the five-time NBA World Champion point guard decided to stay put, agreeing to a three-year deal with a player option in the final year. As Ramona Shelburne from ESPNLosAngeles.com noted when she broke the story, credit Kobe with the assist.

“I have decided to continue with Kobe, continue with our teammates and the fans of Los Angeles,” Fisher said in a statement. “While this may not be the most lucrative contract I’ve been offered this offseason, it is the most valuable. I am confident I will continue to lead this team on and off the court. Let the hunt for six begin. “I took time to consider all my options, many not reported in the media,” Fisher said. “I listened to every coach, every general manager, even potential teammates in order to make the right decision and I thank every one of them. At the end of the day, there’s one person I could not turn away from. “Kobe Bryant asked me to stay but supported whatever decision I made. He and I have played together for 11 seasons, came into the league together as kids, and has been loyal to me even when others had doubts. We have won five championships together.”

While no one really thought Fisher was leaving, you have to love that he made it known that the Lakers got him for less than other teams offered him. Plus, whether this is Fisher just playing good poker or not, I would be interested to find out what other teams contacted Fisher but we “not reported in the media.”

