Derek Fisher: “Let The Hunt For Six Begin”

While there was more money and new challenges out there for Derek Fisher, the five-time NBA World Champion point guard decided to stay put, agreeing to a three-year deal with a player option in the final year. As Ramona Shelburne from ESPNLosAngeles.com noted when she broke the story, credit Kobe with the assist.
“I have decided to continue with Kobe, continue with our teammates and the fans of Los Angeles,” Fisher said in a statement. “While this may not be the most lucrative contract I’ve been offered this offseason, it is the most valuable. I am confident I will continue to lead this team on and off the court. Let the hunt for six begin.
“I took time to consider all my options, many not reported in the media,” Fisher said. “I listened to every coach, every general manager, even potential teammates in order to make the right decision and I thank every one of them. At the end of the day, there’s one person I could not turn away from.
“Kobe Bryant asked me to stay but supported whatever decision I made. He and I have played together for 11 seasons, came into the league together as kids, and has been loyal to me even when others had doubts. We have won five championships together.”
While no one really thought Fisher was leaving, you have to love that he made it known that the Lakers got him for less than other teams offered him. Plus, whether this is Fisher just playing good poker or not, I would be interested to find out what other teams contacted Fisher but we “not reported in the media.”
What do you think?
no surprise, Fisher can say whatever he wants everyone knows any other teams were just used for leverage with the lakers
good job lakers…now lets beat the new big three in Miami!!!!
Kobe Bryants first career assist!!!
haslem is re-signing with the heat for less than the MLE
OOoooooo and the PG spot shored up now??
Oooooooo we in like flynt baby lol
Mitch K. let now get Shannon Brown back!
Daaamn, 2 years in a row Miami gets shut out offering Lakers money. Seems Kobe really is persuasive when he needs to. He got PJ and Fish in and Shaq out.
swish for fish! Hope he ends his career in LA and his daughter remains healthy. I knew he was just spying down there in Miami. Blake should give him plenty of rest till playoff time. Good to see Farmar go. Hope they pick up a serviceable 7 footer like Josh Boone or something
What are the numbers like?
All we need is Brown and a good big and we cruisin into June..
Someone in the West is going to make a big trade; there’s no way they’re gonna just let us waltz into the 2011 finals!
Thank god. I wanna root for the Heat but I don’t think I could have done it if they signed this guy. Fish, I mean this with all due respect, but I absolutely despise you. Start freaking playing like the old man you are.
No doubt in my mind Fish was comin back. Probably hurts the “big 3” in Yami tho lol.
Still can’t believe Haslem turned down 25 mil from Denver to take 12 mil in Miami….Man, u already got a ring. Need to get that cake lol. Too bad. I was hopin he’d bounce. Only dude I like in Miami.
Y’all been watchin summer league. I think Caracter and DJ Strawberry can take Shannon and Mbenga’s spots. Caracter actually lookin legit and Ebanks is like Ariza defensively. 4 straight Finals. Let’s go!
Fav cat in the L – seriously. Fish, Grant Hill, Anthony Parker, Ray Ray, Antonio Davis, Nash = old school. F skill set, these guys are the epitome of class and competitiveness. Lakers-Heat final would be a wet dream.
K Dizzle, that is summer league. Lots of guys tore up the summer league and couldn’t hack it in the nba.
Caracter is like 6’8″, and he hasn’t blocked a shot since high school. He got a good low post game, but Lakers need Benga. He is a legit 7 footer who will try to block everything put up.
Strawberry is okay, but nothing close to Brown. I still think if the lakers get a good backup 2 (Raja Bell), they will let Brown walk.
GOOD SHIT getting Fish back! Any Fish haters can just look at his rings and sulk. The proof is in the pudding. Anyone who says Kobe and Shaq won those rings by themselves do not know how team ball is played.
Sure the big names carried a lot of the load, but the small guys also contributed to those rings. (Maybe not so much for A. Morrison)
If Fisher did leave I would have burned his jersey.
K Dizzle,
Man I was hoping Haslem would look to get paid too, Dallas and Denver offered him more $ but he stayed. He is a Miami guy though, grew up there and played college ball there too. Oh well
Thats the only dude I like in Miami too. He is a real banger, throwback type player. Love his game, can care less about the team he plays for.
haslem is a beast. heat need a legit bench guy like him if they are going to try and win anything.
Way 2 go Fish!
i must have missed the one hour special on kcal when fisher made his announcement. i could still catch the special at staples when kobe, fish, and blake come out with their uni’s. everybody’s gonna be holding signs “No.They.Won’t.”…nah, just wait till ring ceremony and hangin the banner night. that would be funny if it was against miami…ok i’m ranting.
Fisher: Sorry, Mitch, but 3 years at 3 mil per just isn’t what’s best for me. I think I can get 5 mil elsewhere.
Kupchak: Bitch I traded Kwame Brown for Pau Gasol. Sign on the line before I smack you
Fisher: /signs
wrap it up!!
What, no hour long “Fishes Decision”? Doesn’t he have like 5 more rigs than Bron?
And as much as people are sucking Rileys dick now, Kupchak has been a G, I mean I don’t think even Riley can change Kwame into Gasol. Talk about turning water into wine
Derek Fisher is hunting for six?
Alf, you’d have to bone him twice with your 3 inches.
Reason 69 Dime should hire you…
Didn’t Kupchak trade Butler for Brown, let’s just say he ain’t no Pat Riley. 3 years for Fisher is a little too long don’t you think? He will be 39 in 3 years.
Derek Fisher. I love that man…in a totally non-homo-erotic kind of way. But “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
1st and foremost I love this site but my google chrome browser, internet explorer, and firefox are telling me that I shouldn’t go to this site because it may contain malware and other crap please check into this because I love the site and I would like to continue visiting.
So Fish… U ungrateful bench player… Have you ever taken the time to notice that Buss signs your checks and not Kobe? It’s not the most lucrative contract you ingrate? You were given a sentimental gift: an opportunity to continue making a few million dollars a year for the next 3 years “valley dude.” You’ll feel better about your contract when you begin coming off the bench with that “candy munching” LO soon enough. TO SUM IT ALL UP: $10.5Mil to come off the bench… You won Fish. BTW: since you’re the only one that Kobe will listen to, will you tell him to pass the FARKING BALL PLEASE instead of kissing his a..r..s..e?
IN BUSS WE TRUST!!
Take Josh Boone a good Defender and backup guy if he ever decides to take off forget about it it will be great hes done it before. I don’t think he was happy in New Jersey