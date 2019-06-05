Getty Image

While Jimmy Butler finished the season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he only joined the team due to a messy breakup between himself and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Much has been made of why Butler wanted out of Minnesota, and in an upcoming book, one of his former teammates explained what went down.

Derrick Rose has a new book coming out later this year titled I’ll Show You, which Michael Rand of the Star Tribune read and got the chance to sum up in a piece on Wednesday. In the book, the veteran guard wrote about how he helped Butler navigate the situation. Rose also assigned blame for why all of this went down, believing the NBA was at fault for Butler’s dismay.