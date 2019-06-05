Derrick Rose’s New Book Blames The NBA For Jimmy Butler’s Messy Departure From Minnesota

06.05.19

While Jimmy Butler finished the season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he only joined the team due to a messy breakup between himself and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Much has been made of why Butler wanted out of Minnesota, and in an upcoming book, one of his former teammates explained what went down.

Derrick Rose has a new book coming out later this year titled I’ll Show You, which Michael Rand of the Star Tribune read and got the chance to sum up in a piece on Wednesday. In the book, the veteran guard wrote about how he helped Butler navigate the situation. Rose also assigned blame for why all of this went down, believing the NBA was at fault for Butler’s dismay.

“Look, it wasn’t his fault,” Rose wrote of Butler’s situation and trade request. “It’s the league’s fault. Nothing against Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s cool — and he’s good. But you get these kids and you spoil them before they achieve something.”

One page later, Rose adds: “Jimmy was feeling, ‘Why’d y’all pay them first and I was the one that got you to the playoffs?’ That’s all it was. Jimmy wasn’t doing it right, though he was right.”

