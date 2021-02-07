Report: A Derrick Rose Trade To The Knicks Is ‘Close’

Things have not gone particularly well for the Detroit Pistons this season, and as a result, one of the team’s veterans is interested in seeking greener pastures. According to a report by Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons and backup Derrick Rose have come to a mutual agreement that a trade would be in the best interest of both sides.

The good news for Rose is that if he wants out of town, an old friend has interest. Tom Thibodeau, who coached Rose during his MVP season in 2011, and the New York Knicks are reportedly “engaged in talks” with Detroit about a deal to send Rose to the Big Apple, and while there is no word on any other teams that are conversing with the Pistons, the report indicates that a few teams have reached out in recent days about Rose’s availability.

Additionally, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports brings word that a deal with the Knicks is “close.”

Rose has not played in a game since Jan. 30. He was fantastic off the bench for the Pistons last season, and word has been circulating since last trade deadline about the level of interest that other teams would potentially have in the All-Star. This year, Rose is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. Rose has previously played for the Knicks, as he suited up for them in 2016-17, and would give them a steady hand in the backcourt in place of the mercurial Elfrid Payton. On Saturday, New York beat the Portland Trail Blazers to move into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.