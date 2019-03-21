Derrick Rose’s Season Is Over Due To Bone Chips In His Elbow

Getty Image

Derrick Rose has had his best season in years, regaining some of the form that made him a league MVP as he has averaged 18 points per game, hitting a career-best 37 percent of his three-point attempts.

However, he’s missed the last four games of the season due to soreness in his right elbow, and that injury will apparently keep him out for the rest of the season. The team announced on Thursday that Rose has bone chips in that elbow and will shut it down for the season, having played in 51 games for the Timberwolves.