Derrick Rose: “Why can’t I be MVP?”

#Dwyane Wade #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Derrick Rose
09.27.10 8 years ago 33 Comments

We’ve all read the book on Derrick Rose: If He Develops An Outside Jumper, He’s Gonna Be a Problem. (Foreword by Kevin Johnson.)

Well, D-Rose has apparently improved his shot over the summer — although he only hit 27 percent of his tries during the FIBA World Championship, he did look more confident and smoother taking those threes — and now he’s thinking in beast-mode.

“Why can’t I be the MVP of the League?” Rose asked during Chicago Bulls’ media day earlier today. “Why can’t I be the best player in the League?”

Before you write off Rose’s statements to typical preseason optimism or pure craziness, consider this: At the beginning of last season, how many people were predicting Kevin Durant would finish 2nd in MVP voting? I’d say close to zero. Durant’s team was coming off a 23-win season, and KD was barely old enough to drink.

Rose doesn’t have as far to climb as Durant did back then. His Bulls are coming off a postseason appearance, plus they added an All-Star big man in Carlos Boozer who should create a spike in Rose’s assist numbers and field-goal percentages. With LeBron and D-Wade likely canceling each other out in MVP voting, the award is wide open for a surprise entrant like Rose to make a move.

Who else do you think is a darkhorse MVP candidate?

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Derrick Rose
TAGSCARLOS BOOZERDERRICK ROSEDimeMagDWYANE WADEKEVIN DURANTKEVIN JOHNSONLeBron JamesReal Stories

