Derrick Rose: “Why can’t I be MVP?”

We’ve all read the book on Derrick Rose: If He Develops An Outside Jumper, He’s Gonna Be a Problem. (Foreword by Kevin Johnson.)
Well, D-Rose has apparently improved his shot over the summer — although he only hit 27 percent of his tries during the FIBA World Championship, he did look more confident and smoother taking those threes — and now he’s thinking in beast-mode.
“Why can’t I be the MVP of the League?” Rose asked during Chicago Bulls’ media day earlier today. “Why can’t I be the best player in the League?”
Before you write off Rose’s statements to typical preseason optimism or pure craziness, consider this: At the beginning of last season, how many people were predicting Kevin Durant would finish 2nd in MVP voting? I’d say close to zero. Durant’s team was coming off a 23-win season, and KD was barely old enough to drink.
Rose doesn’t have as far to climb as Durant did back then. His Bulls are coming off a postseason appearance, plus they added an All-Star big man in Carlos Boozer who should create a spike in Rose’s assist numbers and field-goal percentages. With LeBron and D-Wade likely canceling each other out in MVP voting, the award is wide open for a surprise entrant like Rose to make a move.
Who else do you think is a darkhorse MVP candidate?
Marcus Camby
rose for your reasons dwight howard cuz they could still finish with a better record than the heat esp. if howard play like he did in the last 3 games against the celtics last yr in the playoffs…dirk cuz they could have the second best record in the west ..kobe and gasol would cancel each other out like wade and lebron
Brandon Roy
Carmelo Anthony. For the reason that he’s playing with a bigger chip than the other chips he had previously on his shoulder this season.
D-will
Brandon Roy,Kevin Durant,and Melo.
I’ve been telling buddies of mine all summer long, Derrick has had a phenomenal first two years, but this season will truly be his breakout year….where he puts all of his exposiveness and new found jumpshot together. He’s taken the league by storm as a PG, and is just getting started. He’s learned the pace of the NBA game, adjusted every aspect of his game from shooting to defense, and now…..WATCH OUT!!! A superstar will be born!!!!!
B-Roy is Portland take the step forward and contend for 60+ wins.
Maybe CP3 if he somehow wills NO back into 50 wins range.
Steve Nash, if he gets the Suns to win 50 games. Candidate but wont win
Deron Williams
Rajon Rondo, if the Celts win 55+
PGs seem to be heading the field!
Rose can have the MVP trophy and we will take the championship trophy here in Miami. Hell ill even vote for…
D rose is a rare talent! One thing that stands out about him is his work ethic. He doesn’t like to lose and he is a gym rat. Those two things are a recipe for success. He has all of the tools to be Great! He is now doing the little things to continue to get better and to make the players around him better. I am a true Bulls fan and Nothing makes me more happier to see the growth within the organization.
Dwight Howard, Kevin Durant, CP3 (if Hornets make playoffs), ‘Melo
Im 100% behind u Rose. Lebron and Wade’s stats and impact r gonna be dimnished, howard’s improvement and growth moves advance at the speed of a snail (2:2′ (&+ &2 1*4 * “+’4(23 e begin with). Rose’s work ethic humility drive and luv for thegame puts him ahead of the rest. Havent felt this strongly about a bull since mj retired. do that sh!t rose!
Correction: Howard has shown slow improvement expanding his game, despite being a beast 2 begin with
I pick Rajon Rondo; since we’re talking about the point guard position.
He already just missed ALL NBA third team by 2 spots(right behind Chris Bosh at 17th in the voting). Rondo could definitely had placed third in front of Joe Johnson or on the 2nd team even in place of Steve Nash. And of course he was all Defensive 2st team, right behind Derrick Howard in total votes.
Now with a one more year of experience, an aging Celtics team, a close loss at the NBA finals and the FIBA debacle; Rondo may feel he has a lot to prove and shut up the naysayers. And I think he will.
If Rondo increases his scoring to 17-18 a game, his assist to 11 and his maintain his steals and the Celtics win at near, or above 60 games (especially if one of the Little Three get injured), he should be top 5 in the MVP).
Basically he just has to play like he did the first three rounds of the playoffs!
I also think that Dwayne Wade (stop sleeping yall) is going to have a very big year; Lebron or no Lebron!
I’m sure Carmelo will to, if he wants to get traded and provide the necessary incentive.
I’m sure their others.
Wow, and I thought Derrick is supposed to be a silent and humble guy.
MVP, hahahahahhaha, I almost spit my food out.
He should be asking, “Why can’t I be a top 20 player in the league” first.
Dime writers are always trying to find positives out of negatives concerning Rose. Although he only made 27% of his threes in FIBA(from highschool range), he looked very comfortable doing so. Comfortable doing what, bricking shots. To me, by the end of the tourney it looked like he completely lost faith in his jumper.
I think all the hype about Rose this summer got him thinking he is better than he actually is.
I could easily name 10 guys ahead of him in MVP voting already,
Durant, Kobe, Wade & Lebron(depending on the roles they play), Cp3(depends how well hornets do), Dwill, Rondo, Dirk, Nash (if suns contend), Howard, B Roy, and so on.
Rose won’t ever sniff an MVP, he is straight up delusional.
Im all for DRose showing confidence in his improved game. But he will NEVER win the MvP award. His game doesnt suit it and he doesnt have the team to help get him there. Rose will top out at 23pts, 9ast, 5reb, 45+fg%, and maybe 35%3pt. And those arent even close to MvP numbers. And the team we have constructed will barely win 45 games(maybe 50 at best) which will have us just making the playoffs as a 6th seed or so. Honestly DIME this just seems like some sh!t u guys posted to get that 100 plus comment article because of the hate that Rose has generated all summer. Good business i guess
he will win mvp eventually but nba should change the mvp rules. they should have a mvp for the east nd west cause the guys who deserve it dont get it the would get it in the league they play in if they had 2 mvps 1 for each league
@ #4 Bizz
if Wade couldnt win it that season he came back from madd injuries and put up wat was arguably the best numbers of his career so far, then Melo doesn’t stand a chance. the requirements for winning MVP should seriously be revised!!!
@chicagorilla: we’re both chicago natives and usually see eye to eye but i have to disagree on this one. If 23,9,5 are mvp numbers. If Nash can win it in a season in which he averaged 17 and 11 (when he wasn’t even supposed to have gotten it), i’m sure rose can get one. And those are MVP numbers bro. Depending on how much they win. If the bulls somehow manage to get 60 wins someday, and rose puts up the statline you mentioned…then an MVP trophy isn’t far within reach. Honestly, i don’t think he’s likely to get one either, but NEVER is a strong word. You make it seem as if he doesn’t even stand a chance. Dude’s got skills man. And considering, he scored 21 a game last yr, him maxing out at 23ppg is a little small if you ask me…I’m thinking his best statline will look more like 26-27ppg,9asst,6reb,2.3steals,0.9 blocks. MVP numbers.
Sincerely,
Daghost
(Daghost has spoken)
@chicagorilla: we’re both chicago natives and usually see eye to eye but i have to disagree on this one. 23,9,5 are mvp numbers. If Nash can win it in a season in which he averaged 17 and 11 (when he wasn’t even supposed to have gotten it), i’m sure rose can sneak one in. And those are MVP numbers bro. Depending on how much they win. If the bulls somehow manage to get 60 wins someday, and rose puts up the stat line you mentioned…then an MVP trophy isn’t far within reach. Honestly, i don’t think he’s likely to get one either, but NEVER is a strong word. You make it seem as if he doesn’t even stand a chance. Dude’s got skills man. And considering, he scored 21 a game last yr, him maxing out at 23ppg is a little small if you ask me…I’m thinking his best career stat line will look more like 26-27ppg,9asst,6reb,2.3steals,0.9 blocks. MVP numbers. And when dealing with a player like rose, don’t forget everything he does doesn’t necessarily show up in the box scores. If billups were to post up those numbers you mentioned, while anchoring denver’s squad and remaining their leader, he would win MVP. So i’m with Rose. Why not him?
Sincerely,
Daghost
(Daghost has spoken)
If I were D-Rose I’d be more concerned with “why can’t I read”
d rose needs to watch that vid of GP you guys put up last week. With his physical gifts he could wreck havoc defensively if he got after it like Payton used to. Then he’d be on his way to MVP. But if you even as good as GP was then it aint gonna happen.
rajon rondo hands down
Daghost i’ve got ur back 100%. Rose never declared the mvp for this season 2 b his. he mainly stated that this is a realistic goal of his. 4get the naysayers/hatas supposed chicago natives who doubtem…..the skillz n heart r there. check the stats check the tapes, from the midwest out here 2 da east coast states, its clear that boy Drose dominates
@daghost, im just keeping it real. We all knw why Nash was GIVEN those MvP trophies so im not going to go there. Look at what Chris Paul and Deron Williams have been doing. 20+ppg 10+apg 5rpg 2spg, 45+fg% 35+3pt % and 50 win seasons yet they cant win MvP. Im not saying Rose wont ever DESERVE the award. Im sayin the NBA will never give it to him. Look back at what Stockton and Isiah did…yet Magic got the MvP love. Other than Magic and Nash i dnt think there has been any PGs winning the award since 1980.
Tommy ur a$$ is burning….. i knew i smelled sh!t
I’m with Chicagorilla. Unless the team runs like a well oiled machine, he will never win MVP. It’s tough for point guards to win it when wing players are averaging +30pts.
Dwight Howard.
No one’s giving him a chance because he’s a sure lock to win the DPOY.
Fuck Dwight Howard and his new jumpshot.
If he starts to take jumpers during games, Van Gundy will die on the sidelines. I’m calling it now.
there’s no way derrick rose will win MVP.
no. just… no.