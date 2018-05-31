The Pistons Reportedly Brought In Former Raptors Coach Dwane Casey For An Interview

05.31.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

When the Toronto Raptors fired head coach Dwane Casey, many assumed that he’d land on his feet whenever he wanted to get back into coaching. Whether he wanted a new job right away or wanted to recharge his batteries for a year, Casey was viewed as a hot commodity for teams with coaching vacancies.

High on the list of teams that made sense to hire Casey was the Detroit Pistons, which parted ways with Stan Van Gundy. A report soon after that happened indicated that Casey would be the “primary target” in Detroit’s head coaching search.

Fast forward to Thursday evening and Adrian Wojnarowski brought word that the two parties finally sat down for an interview.

