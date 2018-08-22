Diana Taurasi Went Supernova Against Dallas To Extend Her Undefeated Record In Winner-Take-All Games

By any measure, Diana Taurasi is one of the best basketball players of all-time. After a ridiculously impressive college career at UConn, Taurasi took her talents to the professional ranks and, over the course of more than a decade with the Phoenix Mercury, she has amassed three WNBA titles, nine All-WNBA nods and a WNBA MVP award.

While there is virtually nothing that Taurasi hasn’t been able to accomplish, on Tuesday evening, the hoops legend extended a streak that is almost unfathomable. Entering the night, Taurasi sported a spotless 11-0 record in winner-take-all games since entering the WNBA and, on the heels of yet another dominant performance, she extended that streak to 12 consecutive victories in high-stakes games with a 101-83 win over Dallas.

Taurasi’s performance was the catalyst in allowing the Mercury to move on to the second round (and a date with Connecticut on Thursday) and her 12-0 mark with her team’s back against the wall is, unsurprisingly, the best in WNBA history. In addition, her 26-point, 12-assist showing in this particular spot also happened to make more history, as she became the first WNBA player to exceed 20 points, 10 assists and five made three-pointers (she made six) in a playoff setting.

In typical Taurasi fashion, there was very little she didn’t display over the course of the victory but her passing was particularly memorable.

