Dime Exclusive: 16-Year NBA Veteran Theo Ratliff To Retire

Over the course of his 16-year career, Theo Ratliff played for nine different franchises (and two of them twice). But with the 2011-12 NBA season set to start on Christmas Day, the 38-year-old free agent will be watching from home. A league source told Dime on Wednesday afternoon that Ratliff is retiring.
After signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, Ratliff appeared in only 10 games during the regular season, and made a brief cameo in the playoffs. He retires 18th in NBA history with 1,968 career blocks, having led the league three times.
In 2001, Ratliff was voted the starting center for the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game, but was unable to play due to injury. This began a theme, as injuries would continue to plague Ratliff throughout his career. He was traded six times, including deals for All-Stars Jerry Stackhouse (1997), Dikembe Mutombo (2001), Rasheed Wallace (2004), and Kevin Garnett (2007).
Ratliff, who made over a $100 million for his career, now resides in Atlanta with his family.
What’s your favorite Theo Ratliff memory?
Theo was a big part of my Sixers’ return to prominence. When he was drafted out of Wyoming, he was the kind of athlete and defensive presence that helped get Philly back on the road to prominence.
As he got better, we were able to use Theo to get Dikembe – a move that ultimately got us to the NBA Finals in 2001.
@ Cass
Would you do this deal again?
Sixers trade Jerry Stackhouse, Eric Montross and a 2005 second-round pick (Alex Acker) to the Pistons for Ratliff, Aaron McKie and a 2003 first-round pick (Carlos Delfino).
Wow Eric Montross that’s a name I haven’t heard in a while. Accept on that one Rick Ross track he says something like “People came looking for me shit I got ghost…On the west coast posted in the Montrose” Obviously he means the hotel but I always think of Eric Montross when I hear that part.
@Aron,
100x over. If only to make sure McKie is in a Sixers uniform.
always like this guy, seems he’s really nice person. always humble, always giving best he could. too bad he had problems with injuries. wish he had a chance to win a chip with my lakers. still, 100 mill is nice replacement for missing a ring i guess :)