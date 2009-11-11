Dime Is Giving Away Tickets For The Red Bull BC One Show And After-Party

As any hip-hop fiend who slacked on their Ticketmaster game can tell you, the Red Bull BC One on Wednesday, November 18th at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City is the hottest ticket in town. Where else can you find 16 of the worlds’ best b-boys battling under the same roof with performances from KRS-One, Talib Kweli and Rocksteady Crew?
However, if you missed out on Red Bull BC One tickets, your next best bet is to hit the after-party at M2 Ultralounge. For $5, you’ll still be able to see (or join in) some of the freshest b-boy cyphers that New York City has ever seen. Hip-hop legends are sure to be in the house, including headliner Grand Wizard Theodore, who invented the dj scratch and changed the face of hip-hop forever. Make sure to arrive early as this is where the crowd from Red Bull BC One is headed.
Dime is gonna send you and a friend to be a part of this legendary night in hip-hop with a pair of Red Bull BC One tickets and passes to the after-party. All you have to do is tell us in the comment section what is the your favorite basketball player reference in a rap song ever and why. Best comment gets the tickets. You must be in the NYC area to enter.
Ain’t no doubt yo that nobod be carin abt this shit Dime. Y’all be trippin
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
just gimme the tix.
i aint sending no lyrics from no bum ass rapper.
i should get ’em by default. my shorty will enjoy this show
Lil bow wow- basketball
Now tell me were you on the joint
The night MJ scored 63 points
When the lakers won titles back to back
Didn’t give nobody no kind of slack
When vince carter gave and stuck his arm in the rim
Everybody went crazy on the whole damn gym
Dikembe mutumbo standing tall
Playing D with desire, it’s basketball
LOL I know it’s not the best song but everybody who loves basketball has heard the song
Ps… Bow wow is just as bad at rapping as he is at playing basketball ie. Mcdonalds celebrity game
thats easy, I actually got 3 and one sleeper
“Y’all motherfuckers know me,I smoke a lot of weed, sayin’ fuck a pass like Kobe” Snoop
“And if I don’t sell, and plans should fail, man it’d get ugly like Sam Cassell” Cassidy
“You see me with my Marbury posture,I don’t play ball, I point-guard every dollar.”Lil Wayne
And for the south guys, gotta throw my sleeper in there from nelly since hes actually supposedly a decent athlete (was drafted by the MLB)
“u better watch ‘fore I stick to the plan and be the next Artest to run up in yo stands” Nelly
Stressed out more than anyone could ever be
Forever tryin to clear the samples for my new LP
Everybody knows I go to Georgia often
Got on the flight and I ended up in Boston
With all these trials and tribulations yo I’ve been affected
And to top it off, Starks got ejected
-sums up the late 80’s and 90s for me man. Starks as a person is what the Knicks were as a team. Starks would cram on the Dream on a Monday and get my hopes up that dude had turned the corner and I could see the naismith trophy. Then next night he would go 2-16, get posterized by Rex Chapman (a dude with talent but couldn’t stay healthy) and the Knicks would stink up the joint. My title hopes were like Starks’ minutes and his role, on a f’n string. half the time i wish i wound up in Boston.
I got this one ..
Big Daddy Kane on Big L’s Platinum Plus
If you block the cash we lockin’ ass
I’ma put it in your chest like a Stockton pass
Why it’s my favorite? Cause it’s a NYC rap legend on the mic reppin’ that sick white dude playing in Utah with the short shorts
OMG — I KNOW THIS ONE!!!! BLOW THE WHISTLE BY JAY-Z WHERE JAY-Z DISSES DESHAWN STEVENON AND THE WIZARD WITH NEGATIVE COMMENTS ABOUT DESHAWN AND THE WIZARD ALL IN RESPONSE TO THE LEBRONZ/STEVENSON SMACKTALK — AND JAY-Z OPENS REFERENCING OAKLAND TO BROOKLYN, OMG, WHAT COULD GET BETTER — GIVE ME THOSE DANG TICKETS!!!! MY KID SO WANTS TO SEE THE BBOYS!
AND HEY, DID I NEED SOME FANCY NICKNAME — LOL!!!
“This ain’t Chris Rock, bitch
It’s the Roc, bitch
And I’m the franchise like a Houston Rocket
Yao Ming (Nawimean).”
Jay-Z – La La La
C’mon, it’s Jay-Z, one of the greatest of all time…and he doesn’t write a single lyric down.
“And I’m back with a vengeance, like Sprewell smashing the Knicks after they shipped him despite the fans resistance” – cormega on “tony/montana”
one of my favorite hometown rappers biggin up one of the last knick players we’ve been proud of. also reflects new yorkers perpetual frustration with the front office.
theres always a dearth of females at these events. this hip hop head/ball fan would like to attend.
Kurtis Blow – “we’re playin’ Baaaaa-sket-Baaaaaall”
…but I don’t live in New York anymore…
Had to clean it up a bit for the young impressionable minds…this song was dope…true story teller
She get d*&# from a player off the New York Knicks
N!@@a tricked ridiculous, the $hit was plush
She’s stressin me to f*&#, like she was in a rush
We f’ed in his bed, quite dangerous
I’m in his a$$ while he playin gainst the Utah Jazz
BIGGIE!!!!
Dime, set one of your guys (make sure he’s game to drink a lot of Dos Equis) up to see the Most Interesting Show in the World at Webster Hall in N.Y. Friday night, sponsored by Dos Equis and let me know what you think of Phatima (aka “Butterscotch”).
Saw it last night (PG rated show); she’s fantastic.
I’m “Old School” so here we go…
get me on the court and it’s trouble
F*ck around and still get a triple double.
If I get the tickets I’ll get my hair cut correct like Anthony Mason…nah, but I will take my boy that hooks me up with Nets tix.
CYA!
Who slams harder – Onyx or Vince Carter?
(This is the best because it’s obvious that these days Onyx slams harder…even though they haven’t “slammed” in about 5 years)
Kobe Bryant – K.O.B.E.
Give it to the guy with the Big Daddy Kane line. B-boys, KRS, and RSC are old school and it only seems right that a reference from someone from that era wins this.
Never take a day off
Catch you at the top of the key
and get a J off
Baseline facetime
Tongue out like 23 (two-three)
– Lil Wayne – Kobe Bryant
In my opinion, Kobe is the greatest basketball player (currently playing) and Lil Wayne’s – Kobe Bryant is hard body. The above lyrics puts it all full circle. References the greatest basketball player ever to play the game (Michael Jordan), puts in that Kobe does work (never take a day off), and adds in the fact that Kobe is an all around player that will shut shit down in or outside of the key.
I’M IN NYC AND I CAN GO THAT NIGHT (they’re not going to waste)…I WANT THESE TICKETS!
I’d Rather by Three 6 Mafia :
Ridin down the street man I’m in my big car I scoped a lil sexy lil mixed broad she made my dick stand like kareem abdul jabar
Best basketball player reference in a rap song, not only is it a similie (figurative language) it is also creative, vivid, and catchy
Red Bull BC One is my life
Hi,
I’m Brodi C.
‘aka’
the original “BC” !!!! (A.Y.K.T)
I choose Kurtis Blow’s
Basketball.
Y? because there’s no better music out there than what we had back in the day.
I’m OLD SCHOOL…..80’s…….
I listened to WRKS 98.7 “KISS FM”…even had my KISS card!!! LOL.
b4 that…listened to WXLO 99.0 !!! (even carried a boom-box! what?!)
LOL !!!
Any old timers remember that station?!!! 99X ??? (nyc- late 7o’s)
Anyway-I am a music/dance freak….wld love to take my man to this show. he’s a talented dj ! (teaching me the ropes)
I picked Kurtis Blow because I always liked the way his lyrics flowed…
(see below)
“I used to go to dinner, and then take the girl,
To see Tiny play against Earl The Pearl,
And Wilt, Big O, and Jerry West,
To play Basketball at it’s very best,
Basketball has always been my thing,
I like Magic, Bird, and Bernard King,
And number 33, my man Kareem,
Is the center on my starting team”
Pleeze send me the tickets!!!
It wld make my day!
Later,
“BC”
COMMENT #8……*****LEBRON JAMES*****
He’s the bomb — With him recently giving back to NYC by opening several gyms in NYC for an afternoon for high school students to play ball, it’s simply appropriate that NYC honors Lebron as the favorite basketball player in a rap song ever! ***HUNTER COLLEGE loves LEBRON!*** LET’S ALL PLAY BALL WITH LEBRON
De La Soul – Squat (feat. Mike D & Ad Rock Of The Beastie Boys)
mike d verse–
I’m feelin good, damn good, but also confused
This stuff from hip-hop that’s bein misused
It’s desirin, acquirin, tryin to be like IVERSON
If it means backstabbin and also conspirin.