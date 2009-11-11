Dime Is Giving Away Tickets For The Red Bull BC One Show And After-Party

As any hip-hop fiend who slacked on their Ticketmaster game can tell you, the Red Bull BC One on Wednesday, November 18th at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City is the hottest ticket in town. Where else can you find 16 of the worlds’ best b-boys battling under the same roof with performances from KRS-One, Talib Kweli and Rocksteady Crew?

However, if you missed out on Red Bull BC One tickets, your next best bet is to hit the after-party at M2 Ultralounge. For $5, you’ll still be able to see (or join in) some of the freshest b-boy cyphers that New York City has ever seen. Hip-hop legends are sure to be in the house, including headliner Grand Wizard Theodore, who invented the dj scratch and changed the face of hip-hop forever. Make sure to arrive early as this is where the crowd from Red Bull BC One is headed.

Dime is gonna send you and a friend to be a part of this legendary night in hip-hop with a pair of Red Bull BC One tickets and passes to the after-party. All you have to do is tell us in the comment section what is the your favorite basketball player reference in a rap song ever and why. Best comment gets the tickets. You must be in the NYC area to enter.