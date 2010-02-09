Dime NBA Draft Profile: Evan Turner

With the season already past the midway point, NBA GMs have their minds set on the NBA Playoffs. But for those teams that will be counting ping pong balls instead of playoff victories, the upcoming NBA Draft has many intriguing prospects that need to be recognized. So before March Madness takes over, Dime contributor Lucas Shapiro will be profiling players and giving them a team that would best fit their talent. First up was Kentucky’s John Wall, so now we’re on to Ohio State’s Evan Turner.
Player Comparisons: Scottie Pippen, Brandon Roy and Paul Pierce
Athleticism
The college game tends to make good athletes look like great athletes, and Turner has been a product of this. While he can dominate based on his athleticism for now, when he makes the transition to the League, he may not stand out as much athletically. He is still strong and quick for his size, but his jumping ability is not elite at the next level. It is also rare to see a player his size (6-7) with the great coordination that he possesses. At times, he has put Ohio State on his back (literally) and has shown that he can play the full forty minutes of a game with his great endurance.
Grade: B+
Fundamentals
If it weren’t for his lack of three-point accuracy, Turner would have the best fundamentals in college basketball. He can handle the ball like a point guard, post up like a power forward and drive like a wing player. His versatility allows him to play three positions and his killer instincts make him like the Kobe Bryant of the NCAA. Defensively, he can lock-down opponents with his sheer desire to dominate others. The guy is like a machine. (Seriously, have you heard him talk? He even sounds like a robot.)
Grade: A
NBA Readiness
There is no doubt that Turner can make a splash in his first season in the NBA. The question is whether he will be able to transition well. Take a look at Terrence Williams. Williams was a point-forward, similar to Turner. He also lacked three-point range, similar to Turner. Right now, Williams is struggling adjusting to the NBA game since he’s not capable of shooting consistently from the outside and does not have the ball in his hands at all times. Some worry that since Turner will not be handling the rock as often in the NBA – depending on what team he lands on – that his transition may not be as smooth.
Grade: B+
Potential
Take a look at the comparisons Turner has received. All of them are versatile players and capable of killing you when you are not paying attention. He is tough as nails. How many players do you know who could return from a broken back in four weeks? Turner has the potential to be a great player, maybe even franchise player. It will all depend on whether he lands with the right team that lets him be a ball dominant player, similar to Brandon Roy‘s situation in Portland.
Grade: A+
Best Fit: Golden State Warriors*
Although one cannot be positive whether Monta Ellis will be moved before the trade deadline, it could possibly happen in the future. Don Nelson is obsessed with point-forwards and Turner would fulfill this desire if he comes on board. Stephen Curry has proved that he is a point guard, but ideally he could play both guard positions alongside Turner. It is also very realistic that the Warriors would be able to get Turner considering their record projects them to have the third pick in the NBA Draft right now.
Runner-Up: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Triangle Offense in Minnesota is still being constructed, and Turner would be a great piece for them to add. Their wing positions need help and anyone can be moved to build around Turner. If he were to play alongside Corey Brewer, that would be two lock-down wing defenders. The one issue: could Jonny Flynn and Evan Turner play on the court together? They are both ball-dominant players and may struggle to play in the triangle alongside one another. Would a Ricky Rubio call-up be necessary?
*I know that Austin Burton wrote an article two months ago about how Turner needs to report to the Indiana Pacers, but there is one problem – the guards in Indiana are not a great fit next to Turner. Look at all of the possibilities for a back-court: Turner and Mike Dunleavy/Brandon Rush/Dahntay Jones/Earl Watson. These are all strange fits next to Turner. However, if they could make a move for another good combo guard, this would be the best fit by far. Is Gilbert Arenas out of the question?
What do you think?
Pretty good, His form is nice enough on his J to improve with time and his IQ is higher than Terrance Williams (while Terrance has him in athleticism) so he will be good in the L. Basically he has Tyreke Evans skill set but will pass the ball and rebound more with less 3pters.
Good write up though.
How can anybody be a good fit in Golden State as long as Nellie is the coach?
Seems like everybody needs to report to the Pacers. Wall, Turner, Henry… That team needs all the help they can get. Hibbert and Granger might be the only building blocks worth keeping.
@Spliff,
who ever goes to Indy I hope they are tha $h!t. It would be nice to have the old 90’s battles in the central again. We got Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee all in the playoffs, but Detroit and Indy are slipping bigtime. It’s not even exciting when Detroit plays Chicago anymore.
As someone who has known E.T since he was a junior gassed that he was recruited to Ohio when he used to come to my training site, it’s good to see him putting in work and exploding this year. I think your comparisons are way off though. Based on his style and length I see his as more the Josh Howard/Danny granger/Joe johnson type. For his size and frame he’s an above average athlete but not a freak yet and can fill up a stat sheet ( note his early season triple double). And even after his injury this year he’s still gettin p.o.y nods. Would make a solid role player on any NBA team plus unlike most college guys recently, lookin at you Julian wright, Evan has improved every year.
Turner will be better than Wall, but no GM will risk thier job by not drafting Wall. Portland woudl be a titile contender had they drafted Durant, but the GM was forced to take Oden.
Is Gil out of the question in Indy? Of course! They just dumped a bunch of guys with gun problems and the like to clean up the image and now you think they’re gonna take on the one with the highest profile one? Not a chance… You may as well have said the Blazers were gonna draft Carlton Dotson back in 04 (or whenever they started jettisoning the Jail Blazers.)
@Chicagorilla
You right. I miss the Bulls battles with the Pistons. Although I like seeing the Pistons hurting this season because Dumars was dumb enough to sign Ben Gordon. Ha ha that made my season.
If we trade Monta for a big I’d say Turner’s a perfect fit but if we don’t have a quality star big by the draft. The Warriors better damn well draft one. Only question who’s the best big man in college basketball right now? No one really stands out at me. Maybe Cousins or Patrick Patterson? Patterson has that Elton Brand type game to me.
Patterson is gonna be a good player…give Cousins another year in college and he could be very good…if not he will be exposed in the league…
Evan in my mind is the best player in the draft, along with Sharron Collins and Scottie Reynolds. He reminds me of a young Mashburn with the mavs just not as strong but a better passer. He could be a beast in the league with the right team(Charlotte,Houston,Chicago,Toronto)or any team that doesn’t run a full court offense but a 3/4 offense with quick iso’s…Indy needs to draft collins or if they get lucky wall and give rush the 2 spot and let him grow in that.
@ Leroy
Hey leroy how are you doing todai?