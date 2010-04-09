Dime Q&A: Lance Stephenson talks about entering the NBA Draft

When Cincinnati freshman Lance Stephenson said he was entering the 2010 NBA Draft earlier this week, the popular response was “Too early.” For a player who has been hyped since the 8th grade as the Next Big Thing coming out of New York City — more specifically, from the same Lincoln H.S. in Brooklyn that produced Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair — the “bust” monitors of cynics have been on red-alert for years, and this didn’t change things.
His resume is just as or more solid than many other freshmen who are going pro this year. A McDonald’s All-American in high school, Lance won Big East Rookie of the Year in ’09-10 while putting up 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. The 6-5 guard was the best player and leading scorer on the Bearcats. He had his standout moments — hitting the game-winning free throws against UConn with less than a second on the clock, dropping 23 on Georgetown on the road, and leading an exhausted Cincy squad to a near-upset over a rested West Virginia in the Big East Tournament — but his reputation still took a hit with the Bearcats missing the NCAA Tournament and Lance shooting 21% from three-point range.
Now it’s time for Lance to show and prove. A couple days after Lance declared for the Draft, I got up with him to talk about his decision:
*** *** ***
Dime: How would you evaluate your season at Cincinnati?
Lance Stephenson: I feel I had a great freshman season individually. But basketball is a team sport; I would trade in the (Big East) Rookie of the Year for a Big East ‘chip all day.
Dime: Basketball-wise, did you get what you were looking for?
LS: Yes. I got to play in the toughest league in college basketball. That’s what I was looking for more than anything.
Dime: Off the court, what the experience like being away from home, away from New York, being on your own for the first time?
LS: My experience in college was fun and exciting. I got to meet new people. Being on my own gave me a sense of responsibility.
Dime: What was the best thing you picked up during your freshman year?
LS: I learned a lot about how to prepare for the game in a way I hadn’t before. The amount of preparation it takes to compete against a competitive team. Coach (Mick) Cronin showed me how to break down game film. He taught me to pay a lot of attention to detail.
Dime: You had played in Madison Square Garden a lot in high school. Was it different playing there in college, especially in the Big East Tournament?
LS: Playing in MSG is always exciting. The difference between high school and college was that the competition was tougher and the stakes were higher.
Dime: What, if anything, do you think has changed about your game since high school?
LS: Playing on the college level made me stronger and faster. More important, it made me smarter on the court.
Dime: What position do you see yourself playing in the pros?
LS: The one or the two.
Dime: What would you bring to an NBA team?
LS: I’m a versatile player who can play multiple positions. I’m willing to listen to do whatever it takes to help a team win. Like I said earlier, I’m stronger, faster and smarter on the court — all of those things will make me a difference-maker in the pros.
Dime: What do you think you’re going to have to show NBA scouts during your workouts?
LS: I want to show my versatility and that I’m more than willing to put the work in to get better.
Dime: When we first posted the news of your Draft announcement, it seemed the majority of the response was negative. What would you say to people who think you aren’t ready for this yet?
LS: I know people are concerned about me. This is a major move. But this is something I’ve been preparing for my whole life. I want the people out there to know that I’m gonna work extremely hard to make my dream come true.
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
Put me in that same group of people saying TOO EARLY. He did finish the season on a stronger note though. But in my mind, had he gone back to UC and improved on things, namely tightened up his handle and worked on his 3ball a little more. He’da been a sure fire top-5 pick next season.
Best of luck to that man though.
Dang, he went from “Born Ready” to “Too Early.” That’s deep. Hope he can make the jump successfully.
Dime: “This high school player would be an NBA star RIGHT NOW” LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
how in the world can u like the guy. he is a complete overhyped, spoiled high school kid. 12ppg in college? ,should be mvp next year
but for real now, he was just so succesful because he was very advanced physically. u see the difference in college. and in the NBA he will just be average strong. and that he isnt very explosive is known by now, a lot of draft sites have him at average athleticism. well he still has his shot…or not
and lets not talk about his attitude. nbadraft.net:His on court body language is awful…
that say it all. and we all know it wasnt a coincidence he was left off the under 18 US national team. they wanna play team basketball
BEST OF LUCK TO YOU BORN READY: I WATCHED YOU AS A FRESHMAN IN HIGH SCHOOL, KILL THE COMPETITION IN THE RUCKER AND KINGDOM SUMMER TOURNAMENT. I WATCHED THE WEBSITE, FOLLOWED YOUR HIGH SCHOOL CAREER IN THE NEWSPAPER. I WATCHED CINC PLAY THIS YEAR WHENEVER IT WAS ON ESPN. CINC VS. XAVIER WAS BANANAS! NOW I HAVE CHANCE TO SEE YOU PLAY PRO. BEST WISHES TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. YOUR HARD WORK WILL PAYOFF!!!
and lol @ sure fire!!! top 5 pick next year. please find me a mock that has him near the lottery this year. or even first round for that matter. even the latter wont be easy.
From the news release he put out, it seemed like he needed money badly. I think he already has a son, and I’m sure his family was in his ear also. It’s too bad…you see family pressuring kids to make the jump way too often.
This sucks, if only because I’m a UC fan. Another year there and he would have really improved. nbadraft.net has him going first pick in the 2nd round. Sounds about right to me. Don’t make the jump unless ur gettin that guaranteed money.
@Rafa- he said that Lance could be a top 5 pick in the 2011 draft…which would have been a possibility if he would have stayed In college and improved .
i had the chance to see lance play all over nyc against well known streetballers, college players and pros and if he has the right work ethic i cant see why he wont be a top tier guard in the league in a couple of years
Wow what a revealing interview, you can pretty much insert the name of any douche and have the same outcome.
There’s always been speculation about work ethic, drive, and off-court issues with this kid. With his ongoing track record, I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up unfulfilled with his potential.
Likely an early second round pick, or possibly first for a real crap team who gets multiple picks in the first willing to take a bigger risk.
Too early to be Born Ready!
I got the chance to see both telfair n stephenson in high school. Out of the two, I thought telfair was better, lance was just big and stronger, nothing in his game stood out, while telfair had his passing he was quicker, more explosive and his ability to create his shot through his handle and also was more of a team player. If people thought telfair was a bust, they will have a field day with lance. It says alot thar st johns given how desperate they were to be relevant again pulled their scholarship offer.
Hey dime have you guys heard anything about Lavin making an impact so far among recruits in 2011 or even undecideds in this year’s class?
Hmmm….coming out early…Born Prematurely?
this has to go down in history as one of the most generic interviews ever
Felipe Lopez 2.0
I wonder if LBJ and Kobe had ever went to college if they would have looked as plain jane as lance? Dude was the man in hs but just looked decent in college. He just had a lot of attention. Look at the guys he was in school with. John Wall etc. They all seem to be way better now but in 2006-2007 lance was that dude!
“this has to go down in history as one of the most generic interviews ever”
You’ve never seen Tiger Woods at work.
second round BUST written all over him. Kinda sad when you think about it
I understand the man didn’t play on the best team and things were a little out of wack, but i really feel as though, there is a huge upside to him and we are seriously looking beyond it because of the things he has been through. I still think he can be productive in the league and he has the ability to really do some good things. Especially a team like Philly that needs a true 6’6″ Guard type offensive threat type of player. “Born Ready” is “Still Ready”.
I think his best skill is his vision/passing. I’m not sure if the rest of his game is up to par. Him playing the 1, as in defending point guards.. idk. These new NBA PG’s aren’t going to be bullied anymore. These guys are 6’2, 6’3, 6’4 and are burners. I’m not sure if he could keep up.