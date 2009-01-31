Perfect 10

Once upon a time — like, two months ago — Celtics/Pistons would have been a no-brainer national TV must-see matchup. Now? Not so much. It’s not like the Pistons stink or anything; they’re still in very good position to snatch a top-four seed and home court in the playoffs, but from everything that’s happened post-Allen Iverson trade (and post-Michael Curry hire), it’s clear Boston is in another class. Last night the C’s went into The Palace and won their 10th in a row, leading wire-to-wire in a game that was close at times, but was never truly in doubt … For all the criticism being heaped upon Iverson and Rip Hamilton, both of them played pretty well. When A.I. (19 pts), Rip (14 pts, 5 asts) and Rodney Stuckey (19 pts) were on the court together, that’s when Detroit looked their best and made a run to cut Boston’s lead to three in the fourth quarter. All three were playing tough: One time Iverson trucked Rajon Rondo on his way to a baseline pull-up J; Rip dove on the floor to battle KG for a loose ball; and then Stuckey got the ball on the break once and went up with two hands looking to make a poster out of anybody who got in his way. Garnett (22 pts, 9 rebs) was the closest to him — and Stuckey knew it — but KG decided to stay on the ground … With five minutes left and the Pistons gaining ground, Kendrick Perkins gave everyone yet another reason to hate the Celtics. He basically grabbed Jason Maxiell in a headlock and threw him to the ground, nearly causing a brawl after KG and Rasheed got involved. Perk was slapped with a flagrant-2 and ejected and will most likely be suspended. So of course we have to ask: If you put Perkins and Maxiell in a room, who’s walking out? … E-mail from The Fantasy Doctor: “Pretty sure Eddie House hasn’t missed a shot in two weeks.” This was right around the time House put the finishing touches on a 1-for-4 evening … Also fighting with the Pistons for that precious fourth seed (’cause you know Boston, Cleveland and Orlando are taking the top three) are the Heat and Hawks. Last night Miami looked terrible in getting waxed by the Pacers; Udonis Haslem got ejected in the first quarter after arguing a call and then talking extra sh*t to the ref, and after that, D-Wade (24 pts) was the only guy who seemed interested in winning the game. Indiana was pretty much taking target practice, with Troy Murphy (5 threes) and Mike Dunleavy Jr. (4 threes) getting wide-open shots with all the time in the world to square up and let ’em fly. Dunleavy scored 23 in the first half and finished with 30 points. He even threw in a tip dunk … Danny Granger (19 pts) played after missing Indy’s last game with a sore knee, but didn’t look 100% at all. Pacers announcer Quinn Buckner guessed that Granger was only playing because he felt he had to after getting picked for the All-Star team (Larry Bird and Granger’s dad presented him with his All-Star jersey in a pre-game ceremony). Honestly, though, we think Granger played just because he assumed the Pacers couldn’t beat D-Wade without him … The Hawks finally got a win over the Nets, who have owned them this season. In the first two meetings, Vince Carter averaged 27.5 points in a pair of NJ wins, and the third game saw VC drop that buzzer-beating 30-footer. Last night Vince was held to 18 points while Joe Johnson went to work, scoring 29 in a blowout …
Big Z came back for the Cavs, and they actually needed him to knock off the feisty Clippers and remain unbeaten at home. The Cavs were up 18-2 at one point, but L.A. withstood the early barrage — after LeBron picked up his second foul and had to sit — and made it a game, bringing it to a tie by halftime. LeBron came back in the second half and Cleveland got its act together defensively, pulling away and winning comfortably. Ilgauskas put up 20 points and 11 boards (and maybe jumped three times the entire game), and LeBron ended up with 25, seven boards and six dimes … Mike Brown is going to coach the East All-Stars. We can’t wait for that open-to-the-media practice in Phoenix to see if he actually has more than two plays in his playbook … Was anyone else uncomfortable with the flirting going on between Stephen Jackson and Cheryl Miller when S-Jack was interviewed on “NBA Gametime?” A little too much “baby” and “big daddy” being thrown around there. And did S-Jack say that Baron Davis and Jamal Crawford both “make love to pressure”? We’re praying he really said, “They love the pressure” and those new teeth are just getting in the way … Captain Jack was on the show because the Warriors upset the Hornets on the road in a surprisingly low-scoring game. Going into the fourth quarter, neither team had even hit 70 points — by that time we assumed they’d both be in triple-digits — and for the game GS held the Hornets below 90, actually getting some key defensive stops when they had to … Some big stat lines from Friday’s schedule: Antawn Jamison went for 25 points and 15 boards in a loss to Philly; Kobe scored 30, Andrew Bynum had 27 and 15 boards, and Al Jefferson put up 34 points and 13 rebounds in L.A.’s win over the Wolves; Deron Williams had 24 points, 12 assists and four steals in a win over OKC, while Kevin Durant had 29 points and 10 boards in the loss; and Carmelo scored 19 points in a win over Charlotte, his first game back from that broken hand … Jose Calderon missed. Having made 87 straight free throws and just a few to go before breaking Michael Williams‘ NBA record of 93 straight, Calderon bricked one in Toronto’s loss to Milwaukee. Said Cheryl Miller: “[He had] a lot of fabric in the caboose.” In other words, Calderon was a bit tight, if you get the drift … If Vince Carter is the #1 player who routinely kills Toronto, and let’s say Dwight Howard is #2, wouldn’t Charlie Villaneuva be #3? He dropped 26 points and 13 rebounds last night and always seems to go off on the team that traded him … Now that Andrew Bogut is back healthy, Charlie V is playing out of his mind lately, the PG tandem of Ramon Sessions and Luke Ridnour is working out, and Richard Jefferson is playing OK, maybe the Bucks won’t be that bad without Michael Redd. Maybe they can hang on to that last playoff seed (and earn the right to get hammered in the first round). Most teams will take Milwaukee lightly when they come up on the schedule, so they’ve got that going for them … Finally, the Super Bowl is tomorrow: Who do ya got? … We’re out like Calderon’s streak …
Are you kidding? Max, of course. Perk’s a fake.
Who won the game? Celtics.
All that matters.
Didn’t Maxiell punch Rondo? Not very classy yet it is not mentioned. But who cares about anything other then hating on Celltics here anyway. LOL
Maxuekk was also the one that basically body slammed little Rondo last year. Maxiell is not mr. innocent.
Sorry, first word was meant to be Maxiell.
hi hi to you from beautiful barcelona where big jurgo just got great hand relief for 15 euro. and thank you to Nadia.
and so sad for mr jose calderon to miss that first free toss. and he was doing so well, and you know this. and so sad he got unlucky no 13 shots away from scoring 100 free throws in a row. number 13 is always so unlucky. but he still make the jurg’s top ten euro list that mr dime can email me and get if to them.
and to jugs who reads this site, goodby.
this is from jurg. hi.
Maxiell is walking out with one of Perk’s limbs in his jaws.
That dude is built/looks and acts like a pit
Big game Bynum and the lakers,defensively?????not so much.The offemnse was clicking but we allowed them too many points.That’s where we really need work.Offensively not too many teams can hang with us,but then we allow them to.That Perkins play was just uncalled for.I play ball back in St Lucia and i play big,so i know what goes on down there.But Perkins has just done a terrible job from day one.i know you need to have your gameface on .but he’s plain ridiculous. How could Cramelo have gotten snubbed.doesn’t add up he was in heavy contention to start,and now he can’t get a pick.He is top ten talent in the league.lakers vs celtics a pity I can’t see that back in St Lucia,but i’ll be checking the score on NBA.com.Go hard lakers.
From the beautiful island of St Lucia
Iannyb
@ lannyb
just watch lakers-celtics online. not really hard to do and the quality is said to be ok.
steve jackson might have been flirting- but i can guarantee cheryl wasnt!!
i think perkins can take maxwell.
Maxiell will beat Perks A$$ and then eat his children. lol
YOUNGFEDS BANGER OF THE DAY:
[www.xxlmag.com]
Ok if Perk get suspended for this, then this league is really a joke. Compare to the bynum play,this is no more no less. Perk knew that was a hard foul, so he just walked away, because he is much more needed to his team than maxiell is. Maxiell should be ejected too, he shoved Perk hen punched rondo on the way, if that dont deserve a fine then i dont know what is
^^ wow so proud of your thuggish team and one of he worst,violent city huh?
To all Pistons fans (yeah, I’m talking to you, Fed):
Would yall admit now that Iverson made your team worse?
And to all Iverson fans (yes, that includes me; I used to say that he was better than Carmelo when they were running with the Nugs):
Would you (okay, WE)finally admit that although he is an allstar and is probably one of the few who changed the culture of hoops with his GAME (the sick crosses, the ink, the braids, the arm sleeve), he is one of those players who could destroy a team (and the management) with his enormous ego and me-first play? He’s the type of player you would love when you’re winning cause he’s probably the number one reason, but also the one yall hate on when the team’s going down, cause he probably is the biggest reason. Damn.
PS: On second thought, as an Orlando fan, it’s fun seeing the Pistons burn. =)
And on the ‘Maybe they can hang on to that last playoff seed (and earn the right to get hammered in the first round’ line bout the Bucks…
I remember yall saying saying almost the exact same thing about the 8th seeded Hawks last year and they eventually pushed the CELTIIIIIIIIICCCCCCSSSSS!!!!! to a 7th game in the first round.
So, please wait for the playoffs first before making those assumptions.
Maxiell would beat that ass cuz!
Jefferson and bynum were going at it ast night but garbage defensive effort by both teams.
The heat need a big man terribly. They need to go out and get camby or o’neal. Haslem is getting killed checkin other true centers
Maxiell would beat his ass how?Who knows that answer?They would have to fight.Mike Tyson would’ve beat Buster Douglass ass too.If Max so tough he should’ve did something when Perk slammed his ass besides push like a lil bitch.The fucking Pistons suck.Chauncey is laughing his ass off in the new D.And Melo is thanking god.I knew AI was getting traded when Melo cut his braids off.U know he probaly got them because of AI like everybody in my era did.So when he cut them and came on TV it was a statement like get this jacking ass cat outta here.Yall used half the story on the Pistons and they got they ass whipped.I remember yall used to have comments on every game.League pass only cost a bean right now yall need to cop up.
Another Beastly game from Bynum..
Where we at 5-6-7 in a row now?? man you guys might have to get all your hating in before the All star break.. the man is finally playing like a man again.. Big Ups to Jefferson showing why he belongs in the ALL Star game too..
And Perk and Maxiell?? I would put my money on Maxiell just because i have known tough guys like Perkins.. They only tough when certain other people are around..
Lol somebody said the Perkins shot was just as bad as Bynums..
HHHAAATTTEERRRAAAADDDDEEEEE lol suckaass Celtics Fans..
our team is thuggish Celticsdada? You have Garnett picking on the little guys with his weak ass intimidation and Perkins throwing people down. And your city is the whitest jock-filled culture less I’ve ever been to.
Maxiel vs Perkins is a draw.
Jermaine O’Neal would get his little head squished by either Bogut or V.
Ray Allen is an agent planted by Senator Herb Kohl, and will help the Bucks punish the Celtics in Round 1. That is, unless we just end up with a 5 seed and beat the pistons instead.
Jurg–avoid the “relief agents” lined up on La Rambla! Especially late late at night!
Yeah KG intimidation is so weak they won 66 plus 16 more last year and is 35-10 this year.Some of yall got so much hate in yall blood yall post just to rile people up instead of posting with common B-ball knowledge.Dime yall need to screen comments like the newspapers do so when people say dickhead things like KG is trash or the Spurs stink they will never see that shit get on here and then go back to their pornsites to beat they hammer all up.
No one says KG game is trash, just some of the things he do. I never see him doing stuff like that to Kobe or Bron. It’s always some role player.
said doc:
“Some of yall got so much hate in yall blood yall post just to rile people up instead of posting with common B-ball knowledge.”
says somebody who thinks melo cut his braids off as a statement he wants iverson traded…lmao
damn they going at you today Doc. However you are sounding a lil “ignant” today.
“We can’t wait for that open-to-the-media practice in Phoenix to see if he(Mike Brown) actually has more than two plays in his playbook…”
LOL Amen~
sure Maxiell’s not innocent, but does he headlock someone and then side slam them on the ground…nope. Does Perkins…yep.
As for KG:
If some franchise face bear crawled and slapped the floor to try and intimidate a rookie (like Bayless)…I would agree that’s pretty classless…also, he’s not just pulling this crap once, its a regular occurence. isn’t he supposed to be an ambassador for the game? I mean people do crazy things off the court, but the greats like Jordan, Magic, Bird, or any other wouldn’t pull that crap in a game…I love KG’s game, and the fact Detroit never covers is midrange jumpshot makes me sick…and don’t call that his intensity either…intensity doesnt control your cognitive thought. There is a line to cross when talking trash…or just acting like trash.
@Fed-Im ignant because the D is finished?I tried to tell you when the trade first happened.Maybe if yall bring AI off the bench yall can win but shit aint working how it is.@Mister Sun-Didnt he get traded right after that though?I know why u cant take a joke though because your team is frauds also.@tim-slapping the floor is basically saying Im determined to lock your ass up.Since when did shitalking become classless.The other greats didnt pull “crap” in the game.Like when Bird called his team out for not doing what Perk did yesterday then they went on to fuck the Lakers up chumping them on the way to a chip.Or when he inbounds the ball and bumps Michael Cooper ass into the fourth row.Yeah nobody does that but KG.
@CeltsDada
Dude what are you talking about…
“^^ wow so proud of your thuggish team and one of he worst,violent city huh?”
How is my city any more violent than Boston with it’s bunch of druken irish man and constant bar fighting.
BTW read the statment next to my name this ones just for you. lol
@smitty313-I never seen him do that to Kob and Bron neither but I seen him make their penetration games nonexsistent in the playoffs last year.Now if making Kobe and Bron not go to the rack aint intimidation I got the wrong definition.
@Doc
Come on bruh you know the Pistons are far from done. Also I like having AI on this team. When him and Stuckey are running together we be ballin’. AI IS NOT THE PROBLEM. The problem is……..RASHEED WALLACE.
Perkins would be walking out of that room. Maxiell is a bitch. But if either of them went into a room with me, I would give them a beating they would never forget.
Yall aint done but yall aint shit right now.If AI come off the bench he can put up all the shots he want without thinking he gotta give Rip the ball around a screen and shit like that.Rip should be the starter so yall can play Detroit basketball.Then when AI come in it would turn into some uptempo shit where he can run around reckless and cause havoc.I got this coach shit down pact fed.Tell Joey D to holla holla holla.On the real though Ima try to be a coach after dudes stop giving me a check to run.
Could someone explain to me why Mike Brown is gonna be the Eastern coach at the All-Star game? Don’t the Celtics have the best record? So shouldn’t Doc Rivers be coaching?
My favorite part of the Perkins incident was Rip immediately turning to the ref and yelling and pointing “FLAGRANT!” and then immediately running toward the scene. lol, it was hilarious, and like a movie. He was like the little, nerdy, hall monitor kid. It was cute.
rivers coached last year…
QQ- the difference between last years hawks and this years bucks is the Hawks had their best player healthy, so when they needed big plays, JJ came up them. And Detroit is not getting the four-seed. Soon as the Hawks get big Al back, they’ll find their swag. They got no depth without him.
@tim, Um tons of alltime greats were dicks. Hell jordan punched his own teammate (and so did KG),barkley was a dick, malone was a dick,wilt,kobe,bird, etc…but what makes them jerks is their will to win and how they use it to change teams..I’m not talkin soft spoken guys like hakeem or duncan either..Its not like KG is down there bashin coaches or players or handicap kids..hes trash talkin and anyone in the league is a pro and is technically on the same level then.KG has been a ball of energy since early in his career, people just hate now cuz he got his ring and is doin it in the spotlight. I’ll take a guy who slaps the floor and mouths off to pgs but turns my team from last place to first in a year and gets me a ring anyday. Ask tmac if he wouldn’t mind playin with KG. Ask kobe if he wouldn’t mind playin wit KG. Ask shaq if he would mind? Iverson? melo? If he was such a asshole the stars wouldn’t like KG…who cares what bum asses like calderon or sasha think of him. Who could buy and sell both their asses.
@doc, I still got alil faith in AI…I mean even as a piston(and wit the nuggets) you can see he was tryin to tone down the me myself and iverson habits. Even last night, he let stucky do his thing when in the old days iverson would of just told everyone to move and took everyshot wit the game on the line. Hes never gonna be marc jackson wit assists but hes not jackin 30 shots a game either. One of the main issues I got with the pistons is outside of stucky, none of the other guys they drafted seem to get better. Maxiell has kinda peaked, affalo and amir havnt done anything to be tru rotation players and will bynum when from overseas all star to seat warmer. They got no real depth which used to be their strong point.
p.s: to all the KG haters, you say he don’t do that shit to lebron or kobe (meanwhile he does whenever he guards them), aint none of the other nba superstars doin anything to him or stoppin him. so deal wit it.
k dizzle
“but in response to takin tim and manu away and makin it even, it’s already been done cuz Boozer and AK47 are already gone and Williams is still ballin hard…just like Paul without Chandler and West…I would love to see Parker without two of his top 4 players to see how he would do”
excuse where are the jazz now??? outta the playoffs and they were hanging in there with deron out so does that mean boozer is more valuable to the team??? think about that.
so when u say its been done u been deron has a decent team in 9th out west there no way parker and those same guys do worse u talked like if the jazz are good heheheh.
Yeah Bron AI turned it down.Because in Philly he wasnt hearing that spread the ball shit.He was like Iggy who.Yeah I dont blame it ALL on him but i think if the coach bring him off the pine he can star as a 6th man like Manu.Come in with the backups and put in work on the scoreboard,and we all know he can do that with the best of them.He even more ineffective because he thinking to much.U can see him like I shot last time let me give it to RIP before he start pouting like a bitch,where if he come off the pine he can be like fuck u Affalo this shit goin up.And aint it crazy how they dont like KG for the same shit they loved him for in Minny?
bron kg is by far the worst player on the list u mentioned it has nothing to do with what u wanted to say but i hate him that much to point that out lol
doc
the prob is not many stars have that manu mentality of team first basketball
Mister Sun:
So the same coach can’t coach the All-Star game two years in a row?
Sheed needs to step his game up, he plays good Pistons win he been too inconsistent.
OMG,How tall these guys are!If they want to date,maybe they only can find tall girls from some searching sites,as far as i know: tallloving.com .cute, hot , talented… whatever u can come up with…LOL