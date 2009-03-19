Yao dominates in double-OT, and the NCAA Tournament is right here

When the Rockets lost to the Spurs over the weekend, one of their biggest problems was an overall indecisiveness and lack of an offensive identity in the fourth quarter, whereas San Antonio knew exactly who they were going to and what they were doing in crunch time. In last night’s double-overtime win over the Pistons, the Rockets had it figured out:Feed the ball to Yao Ming. Scoring 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, Yao (15 rebs, 4 blks) consistently delivered as the go-to guy when it mattered. Ron Artest jacked a couple of bad shots during that time — he’s not gonna change overnight — but for the most part, everybody was on the same page as far as where their bread was being buttered … We can’t even really talk bad about Kwame Brown for getting buckets from Yao, either. Kwame was busting his ass all night, especially on the offensive boards (12 rebs, 7 ORB). He made some good defensive plays, and offensively, the best thing he did was regularly get rid of the ball almost as soon as he got it. Let the scorers do what they do … And speaking of scorers, Rodney Stuckey was kind of a beast. Without A.I., Rip or Rasheed in the lineup, and with Tayshaun having an off night, Stuckey (21 pts, 10 asts) carried the offense, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime. Some of his takes to the cup were reminiscent of Deron Williams. Now if he can develop a three or a step-back J like Deron’s, Stuck’s going to be a major problem … Sign in the crowd: “Yao’re Under House Arrest.” … Can we stop with comparing Walter Herrmann to Dr. J and Connie Hawkins? We can see the guy has huge hands, and that reverse layup he made last week was sick, but it’s just not right. There have been plenty of other guys with big hands that we could compare Herrmann to; what about Orlando Woolrige or somebody? We’re surprised Hubie Brown even stood for that during the broadcast … KG, Ray Allen and D-Wade all sat out Heat/Celtics, opening the door for Paul Pierce (36 pts, 11 rebs) and Mike Beasley (21 pts) to get theirs. Nothing new for Pierce — but all season long, Beasley has been playing a role unfamiliar to him, and judging by the smile on his face as he was giving dudes buckets last night, you could tell he was loving being The Man again … Pierce took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points and then another three and some free throws in overtime to get Boston the W … Even in street clothes, Wade still managed to get as much camera time as the parquet floor. The ESPN broadcast was basically two hours of Jeff Van Gundy trying to convince Mark Jackson that Wade should be the MVP, and Mike Breen riding the fence so hard it cost him a set. “I’m not taking sides,” Breen said about 20 times … If you had the Hornets trailing by one and down to their last possession, what play would you think they’d run? Exactly. Chris Paul (26 pts, 10 asts, 5 stls) got the pick, David West made the roll, and when both Minnesota defenders went with CP, he hit West for the mostly uncontested go-ahead dunk. And on the Wolves’ ensuing possession, what play do you think they ran? Exactly. Randy Foye dribbled around until he found a shot he liked, but his jumper rolled out … Some big stat lines from Wednesday: Shaq put up 26 points, 11 boards and three blocks in a win over Philly; Carmelo scored 35 in a win at Memphis; Baron Davis had 11 points, eight boards and 20 assists in a win over Washington; Derrick Rose scored 25 in a win at Oklahoma City; Gerald Wallace posted 25 points and 12 boards in a win over Sacramento; Vince Carter dropped 29 on the Knicks in a win; and Dwight Howard went for 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven dimes to beat Milwaukee (Charlie V‘s halftime Tweet: “I am SO SCARED!”) … Greg Oden returned to the Blazers lineup, in time to play in front of his hometown Indiana fans. The stat line wasn’t much (11 mins, 4 pts, 7 rebs, 0 injuries), but it didn’t have to be as the Blazers got a relatively easy win. Nate McMillan said afterwards he just wanted Oden to set some screens and start getting his rhythm back … Go ahead and stay right here on DimeMag.com during the NCAA Tournament games today. We’ll be live-blogging the TV action all day, plus some of the Dime crew is out in Portland right now, and will be hitting you with on-site reports around the city while Washington, Mississippi State, Purdue, Northern Iowa, Gonzaga, Akron, Western Kentucky and Illinois will all be in action. In the meantime, for your last-minute types, we’ve got some tips for you in filling out your Big Dance bracket. Or you could just copy the most powerful man in the world … Finally, if you missed it yesterday, we dropped the cover of our new issue, Dime #48. On the front we’ve got Brandon Roy, one of the fastest-rising superstars in the game who is making his national magazine cover debut. Check it out HERE, as well as info on the rest of the issue … We’re out like Orlando Woolridge …
what about andre miller with the dwade split the double with the behind the back dribble and the fake pass..all seemingly going in super slow mo
Houston Up!
A few problems here and there but the squidaad is looking nice.
Lovin Ron’s game when he drives and when he knows …which he doesn’t often, he is hitting the J.
Yao was smooth with it last night and what was Scola doing taking the last shot to win it before the first OT I believe.
Needed that win because Georgetown let me down in the
N.one of yall I.n the real T.ourney.
Today I am allllll about my brackets.
March Madness all ova me!
FED the Rockets gotcha pimpin. Both….
….”Both teams played hard.”
….”Again, Both teams played hard.”
O-Fense! Gotta love the Orlando W.
@GEE — Man, I don’t even know what to say about Georgetown. Outplayed, out-coached; the second half collapse was fitting given the way the team underachieved all year. Do you think Greg Monroe is coming back? And can we get some damn shooters?
March Madness — I’m in 4 pools. This is the year that I win the $1 million dollars. I respectfully dissent with the Head Negro in Charge (HNIC) Obama, Louisville all the way. Best 3,4, and 5 in the nation.
were there really mark jackson, van gundy and mike breen?
I just saw jackson last night…
not sure if I’m ready to hear: “and Herrmann for the game!” yet.
i dont get to see a lot of miami games, but does beasley always take a shot as soon as he touches the ball?
not once did i see him passing the ball. seriously, NOT ONCE. very one dimensional…
the espn broadcast actually involved jon barry (NOT jeff van gundy)trying to convince mark jackson why wade was d mvp. Mike breen was not there either!
By the 8th or so minute mark of the first quarter, I thought miami was going to receive a 50-piecing. nice job of beasley, mario chalmers and (i can’t believe i’m saying this!!!) jermaine o’neal to make it a competitive game! i think wade should be the mvp nonetheless!
it was jackson jon berry and some other guy but definetly not mike breen.
come on dime, they where on camera at least 3 times during the game
@ The Bloke: Mike beasley actually had two (2) assists in the game. One was a real beauty where he kicked it out of the high post to daequan cook for a wide open corner three.
didn’t the sign say “yao’re under house artest?”
no mention of afflalo? dude played pretty good yesterday. he will be the perfect replacement for rip in the future
Paul Pierce was filthy in the 4th and OT. Did you guys see some of those shots he hit???
I was at the Hornets/TWolves, and by far the craziest and most gruesome thing was this: [tinyurl.com]
A Hornets employee did a trampoline dunk and broke his ankle. Like, turned around sideways broke it. Pics at the link are gross. It happened right in front of the bench and they were all like, “Ohhhh!” So… basically with the Ring of Fire delay of game thing in the playoffs, the guy hitting his face on the rim a couple weeks ago, and this, I think we got halftime entertainment FAIL covered.
@Gee
It took yall 2OT’s and we aint even have are big dawgs. Still looks like another 1st round recession for yall. lol
YOUNGFED’S BANGER OF THE DAY: Cam
[www.xxlmag.com]
that late block by Yao reminded me of a block I once had on my niece while I was sitting on a lawn chair at a bbq.
Zero lift needed
Lets go NOVA.Clap, Clap ,Clap Clap Clap
I am happy about the win but Boston needs to get healthy real soon. The injuries are piling up and if Garnett don’t come back soon we will slip to 3rd in the East and will only have home court for only one round. 4 of the next 5 games is on the road and 3 of those games are against Orlando, the Spurs, and the Hawks. I am not worried about our offense as long as Ray Ray comes back soon but our defense is horrible right now and this will not improve until KG is back.
Nobody talkin about him, but Boom Dizzle been killin on the sly lately. It’s amazin the diff when the squad and Baron are healthy.
Georgetown choked away a good oppurtunity this whole season. No way Monroe comes back. Seen him on every draft board in the top 5-7. He needs work, but he good enough to learn on the job.
Peace. Officially beginnin the 4 day weekend in 2 hours
The funniest thing i saw last night was Jamal Magloire get up for the dunk in the 4th qt of that heat game.. his whole body didnt agree with him but im glad it worked..
And Steve Novak has been nasty.. another 6 3’s last night??
What a difference KG and Allen make for Boston eh?? they sit out and Pierce has trouble taking down Miami with NO Wade?? shiiieeetttt… i thought Miami had a JV squad besides #3..
Miami got ballers.Cleveland would trade anybody not named Bron for Mike Beastly right now.And maybe not Mo THIS season since he fitting in so good as Bron son.
Miami is going to be scary next year.. beasley and chalmers give teams problems now – imagine starting out next season with them.
Jermaine has been pretty nice lately too. They’re looking to make some noise in late April.
^^^^^^Maybe but the still gotta get past Detroit and Atlanta and Orlando
Yeah i didnt like the fact the Rox took 2 OTs to beat the Pistons w/o Sheed, Rip, and AI. But I wouldnt be talking too much smack about the Pistons, YFed. Arent y’all 7th in the weak East and below 500. Last I checked the Rox were holding down that 3 spot in the west.
GRIZZLIES still having problems closing games.
They was up 15 with 5 minutes left.
And Denver ends up winning!
That’s the baby back bull ish.
Watching Greg Oden run the floor reminds me of watching Chris Webber run the court for Detroit..
Thats pretty bad..
AB yea I thought the 2nd half collapse was a summary of the whole season as well.
With the failure of the season though I just really thought they would make some noise in the Tourney. Oh well.
Yea I am going to put it out there and say Monroe comes back. He needs to plain and simple for him and the team.
Young true it did take 2 overtimes and at home no less. Still …see the bottom line.
I will say what you all have in Stuckey is something special. If somehow someway you all could get Sheed to be that consistent 20-10 guy that he can be, OMG! Detroit most def. has all the pieces, I just think the coach don’t know how to use and motivate em.
Yall lost….<<<<That’s the bottom line lol.
Will Bynum never heard of Mutombo?
[www.youtube.com]
Rockets looked tough last night, but how can you be in the NBA and still not know how to feed the post?!?!? Yao was killing it and they couldn’t get him the ball at the end of the first OT. Artest was a beast too. If Stuckey put out a couple of bad albums he could be 50.
I keep pulling for Oden to be a stud, but I don’t think I can hold my breath too much longer. CSUN was so close, but so far from beating Memphis (and killing my bracket) but I had to cheer for the alma mater… Goddammit I love some NCAA tourney!