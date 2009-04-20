Dime’s 2009 Most Valuable Player

Until the NBA comes up with their definition of an MVP, it will always come down to a matter of criteria, to each voters’ perception of “valuable.” That’s why the 2009 race is so close. Should the trophy go to the best overall player (Kobe)? The best guy on the best team (LeBron)? The guy who had to carry the biggest load/weakest supporting cast (D-Wade)? The guy who impacted both ends of the floor more than anyone else (CP3/Dwight)?
Of course, the League will never outline a set MVP criteria, which is a good thing. It’s more fun this way, having these arguments every year and being able to draw more players into them. Naturally, the Dime office was split on this one. Kobe, LeBron and Wade were the Top-3, but no one could decide on a clear #1. Ultimately, we decided to go as literal as possible on the criteria — really focusing on the word “valuable” — which left just one man standing: LeBron James. More than just the most valuable player in the NBA, LeBron is the most valuable player to the NBA, and to the game of basketball itself.
You know LBJ’s value to the Cavs. His 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks don’t even truly quantify his impact. Because of LeBron, Mike “Now We Play Basketball” Brown just won Coach of the Year, even though his offensive acumen can fit on the back of a business card. LeBron’s game has changed the perception of Mo Williams from “T.J. Ford with range” to a legit All-Star, prolonged the career of Zydrunas Ilgauskas at a near-All-Star level, and allows guys like Anderson Varejao and Boobie Gibson to highlight their strengths and not overexpose their weaknesses. Look at the Cavs roster; top-to-bottom, they’ve got to be the weakest team to win 65-plus games in a regular season, but because of ‘Bron, they’re a heavy championship favorite.
That would normally be enough for LeBron to run away with MVP, but because Kobe, D-Wade, CP3 and Dwight were all so incredible this year, you have to go one step farther.
Beyond LeBron’s value to the Cavs, the NBA needs him more than any other player. If Kobe retired tomorrow, they’d be jumping off bridges in L.A., but the League would move on. D-Wade was pretty much invisible last year, and the NBA still turned in the season we called the best ever. Things will be OK if Wade’s not around.
LeBron? He helps give the NBA its identity. He’s the Tiger Woods of the League. He makes the cover of not just basketball magazines, but also Vogue and GQ and Fortune and TIME and Men’s Health. He gets feature spots on “60 Minutes” and gets mentioned in discussions at Charlie Rose‘s table. He’s not just the business, and he’s a business (man).
Bottom line, everything that makes Kobe the closest thing to Mike post-Mike on the court, LeBron represents the 21st century MJ off the court. Which shouldn’t downplay from what he does within the game. This isn’t the NBA’s Anna Kournikova we’re talking about. LeBron meets all the previous criteria mentioned above: He’s arguably the best player in the world, he does carry a team of less-than elite talent, and he does impact the game on both ends — wait and see how many Defensive Player of the Year votes he gets as the leader of the Cavs’ #1-ranked defense.
In our Dime #47 cover story on ‘Bron, Austin Burton wrote:
And in the game, LeBron has been better than he’s ever been before. From a fascinating prospect in 2003, to a legit superstar in 2005, to nearly a champion in 2007, he is arguably the best player in the world in 2009. Whether you side with LeBron or Kobe (and in today’s climate, apparently you do have to choose), at the very least, it’s taken as fact that LeBron is the most complete ballplayer and the most physically dominant force in the game. At 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds, he has the controlled velocity of a Koenigsegg CCX and the unchecked power of an Escalade.
But it’s everything surrounding the game that separates him from the pack this year. And because this isn’t the “Player of the Year” or “Most Outstanding Player,” that’s OK. It’s impossible to separate the NBA as a sport from the NBA as a business, and in these times, “value” means more than ever. It’s not just about points, boards and dimes; LeBron took care of that part. It’s his overall and complete value that makes him the Most Valuable Player.
Agreed and 1st
completely agree.
I agree Lebron is the MVP.
Just curious if you (Dime) had Chauncey in any of the discussion? Not as a 1st or 2nd place but definitely in the 3rd to 5th place discussion. Please tell me you had him higher than Chris Paul??
Lebron=MVP !!, and i also agree about billups with you Sanpitch!!
You know what’s uglier than Cleveland without Bron?
Miami, without DWade
Sharapova actually has won 3 grand slam tournaments .. you mean Anna Kournikova
I give it Lebron.. its definetely his year.. everything is about him in the NBA now.. Commercials, magazine, Etc, Etc..
Lets see if it ends in a title.. dont forget “witnesses”, greatness is measured in championships.. with what they have accomplished this year it dont mean jack if they dont win the O’brien Trophy..
I agree.
But the Kid-N-Play commercial really sealed the deal for most of the voters
lmao..refs baby lebron which is the only reason he’s in this mvp discussion..watch a cavs game and you’ll see lebron driving to the basket drawing phantom calls while he can do no wrong. 1.7 fouls a game lmao too bad the nba has gotta protect their “golden boy”. lmao ima say it here. By the end of his career he will have ZERO RINGS. Five years in and i see the same scared player in clutch situations.
Agree Lebron hands down. What really did it for me is when I thought of what it would be like if Lebron went to the Heat and Wade came to Clevland. I still think the Heat makes it to first place in the East and that says something.
Hahaha, if I was that dude in the kid-n-play commercial, I would be mad at Lebron. I would be like, “Lebron, you make like a 50 million dollars a year! F*ck insurance! Dude, just buy me a car!”
Check LeBron out in this playoff commercial. It’s off the hook.
[www.nicekicks.com]
Best player on the team with the league’s best record, with the best PER (and per-minute stats) since Jordan. That’s MVP. Good choice Dime.
after the dpoy debacle, i was ready for anything from tony parker to amare stoudemire, even gilbert arenas wouldn’t have shocked me. this is so disappointing.
the MVP has always been from the team with the
the last few years, the MVP has always been from the team with the BEST RECORD.
NASH (2x), DIRK, KOBE
Shox Turn & Go
LeBron’s not only the best player on the best team, he’s the best player on the planet. So, this is really a no-brainer.
Good choice, but I think the answer has been obvious all season. Even if he doesn’t win the championship THIS SEASON it won’t change the fact that he took an ok team to an amazing record and made Cleveland into a city that represents winning. That is the best “team” in the NBA right now. Confidence is through the roof.
Playboy: You really don’t think Lebron will ever win a championship? I wish I knew you outside of this website. I’d make a fortune off you.
“He’s not just the business, and he’s a business (man).”
Nice Jay-Z quote
LBJ=MVP
Maybe next year DWade Fanboys!
He’s the MVP no doubt. Best player on the team with the best record. The league’s marketing man.
Plus he makes the Cavs million times entertaining, from the slams, dishes to the pre-game antics.
I mean if he played for the Lakers, wouldn’t he resurrect showtime basketball? think about it – – it would be great.
This sums it up.
[www.youtube.com]
Although I prefer Kobe, Bron has had the better year. Wade would be my MVP though because he’s done more this year with weaker players.
I don’t get it. You just described Wade’s situation.
Big Z (02′-03′) and Delonte (boston) already had great stats. Mo had his best seasons in Milwaukee. That’s a great supporting cast!
Wade plays with Haslem, rookies and now O’Neal. Nobody ever thought about playoffs back in Miami.. also not after Wade’s injury.
I think there’s a strong case for Wade representing the League too. Anyway I think the mvp is all about the game of basketball. mvp stands for most valuable player not most valuable pimp!
And speaking in terms of bball skills, Wade hunted down a record this year: most blocks in a year by a 6’4 or under guy. Nobody talks about that! I think he is a better defender then Bron (0.5 more spg, more bpg too).
And wade is more clutch ! I forgot about that.
But Wade’s team isn’t at the top of the standings in the entire league nor did they only lose one home game all year like the Cavs.
A lot of that is the coach’s “fault”, coach of the year actually. Speaking of which, what about a winning record by Eric Spoelstra or whatever his name is.
It’s true that Mike Brown’s coaching career revolves around Lebron’s game, but still, for the best record you have to give credit to the team (players, coaches).
The winning record and playoff spot should be enough for an MVP case.
Great article
Who else could it be.
post #9
You sir, are a faggot.
NO DOUBT KING LEBRON IS NBA MVP THIS YEAR SEASON…
IF NOT,NBA PANEL HAS NO BASIS,…VALUABLE MEANS FOR ME
IS A TOTAL IMPACT THAT BEARS A MULTIPLE FACTOR ON A
SUBJECT…SEE WHAT THE STANDING OF CAVS BEFORE AND AFTER
THAT KING LEBRON JAMES PLAYED AT CAVALIERS TEAM…