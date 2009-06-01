Dime’s NBA Mock Draft, 6.1.09

As time progresses, NBA mock drafts are beginning to look more and more like the Top 30 Prospect ranking in Dime #49. The change can be attributed to the NBA Draft Combine measurements, which has propelled James Harden, Tyreke Evans and Earl Clark up the draft board.
1. L.A. Clippers — Blake Griffin, PF, Oklahoma
Keep the future All-Star, or trade him for a package that may include a future All-Star or two? That’s the only question facing the Clippers. Blake’s hometown OKC Thunder are interested in dealing, but they might have to give up Russell Westbrook in the process, and point guards are just too important these days.
2. Memphis — Hasheem Thabeet, C, UConn
Two things vault Thabeet ahead of seemingly perfect fit Ricky Rubio: (1) The big man measured an insane 7-6 wingspan, and (2) Rubio’s people apparently don’t want him playing in Memphis. No need in creating another Yi-in-Milwaukee situation.
3. Oklahoma City — James Harden, SG, Arizona State
Assuming they stay in this spot, OKC lands a solid two-guard who can ease some of Kevin Durant’s scoring load.
4. Sacramento — Ricky Rubio, PG, Spain
From Day One of training camp, Beno Udrih is gonna be walking around with the same look on his face that Matt Saracen had when he found out Voodoo Tatum was transferring to Dillon High School. The coaches can try to reassure Beno all they want, but he knows what’s up.
5. Washington — Tyreke Evans, PG/SG, Memphis
Reports out of D.C. say the Wizards want a guard to put next to Gilbert Arenas. Tyreke can play the one or the two, allowing Gilbert to do the same. And what about DeShawn Stevenson? You can’t see him in the starting five anymore.
6. Minnesota — Earl Clark, SF, Louisville
Shooting up the draft board after the Chicago combine. Measured a legit 6-10 with crazy wingspan. Even with Mike Miller still on board and Corey Brewer coming back from injury, Clark could step in right away and start.
7. Golden State — Brandon Jennings, PG, Italy
Could they use an athletic big man like Jordan Hill? Yeah. But Nellie’s system depends on having a great point guard, and Monta Ellis isn’t even a real point guard, and there are just too many PG’s in this year’s class to pass one up with a Top-10 pick.
8. New York — Stephen Curry, PG/SG, Davidson
No matter what the Knicks PR mouthpieces say about the “guarantee” they supposedly didn’t give to Curry, that story didn’t appear out of thin air. Steph fits with Mike D’Antoni’s pace, and he’ll shoot your face off.
9. Toronto — DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF, USC
They’ve needed an explosive wing who can attack the rim ever since You-Know-Who left town.
10. Milwaukee — Jordan Hill, PF, Arizona
He’s making a significant drop down the board only due to the needs of teams above this spot. The Bucks need a true PF and another tough guy in the paint.
11. New Jersey — Gerald Henderson, SG, Duke
If Lawrence Frank is gonna keep his job beyond 2010, he needs guys other than Devin Harris and Vince Carter who can put the ball in the basket. Henderson can play D, too.
12. Charlotte — James Johnson, PF/SF, Wake Forest
His measurements at the Chicago pre-draft camp move Johnson up the board. No surprise to see MJ go with the Carolina-area product.
13. Indiana — Jonny Flynn, PG, Syracuse
A strong athlete at the point who makes one of the feuding PG tandem of Jarrett Jack and T.J. Ford expendable.
14. Phoenix — Eric Maynor, PG, Virginia Commonwealth
You’re welcome, Steve Nash.
15. Detroit — Wayne Ellington, SG, North Carolina
Joe Dumars knows what he’s doing; if he can get another Rip Hamilton, he should jump at the opportunity. Ellington is a sensational pure shooter. And he’d benefit so much from learning even more about moving without the ball from Hamilton.
16. Chicago — B.J. Mullens, C, Ohio State
If Mullens’ game keeps developing, he and Joakim Noah could be a crazy good offense/defense center combo. Mullens has three-point range and an aggressive scoring mentality when he gets minutes.
17. Philadelphia — Ty Lawson, PG, North Carolina
Whether he’s Andre Miller’s immediate replacement or his eventual replacement, the speed demon Lawson fits with Philly’s up-tempo personnel and gives new coach Eddie Jordan’s offense a boost.
18. Minnesota — Chase Budinger, SG, Arizona
The only potential drawback: Budinger grew up in Southern California, then played college ball in Arizona. How will he socially adapt to ‘Sota? This could be the NBA’s first recorded case of Seasonal Affective Disorder.
19. Atlanta — Jeff Teague, PG, Wake Forest
Somebody’s gonna have to sooth Acie Law’s feelings and convince him that this pick isn’t an indication that he’s been a bust. Good luck with that.
20. Utah — DeJuan Blair, PF, Pittsburgh
Forget his height; Blair’s long arms and rebounding instinct will allow him to get plenty of boards on the next level. With Carlos Boozer most likely leaving and Paul Millsap assuming the starting PF spot, the Jazz need depth here.
21. New Orleans — Patrick Mills, PG, St. Mary’s
Chris Paul got a first-hand look at the kid last summer when Team USA played Australia. If Mills is still on the board at 21, CP might personally lobby for the Hornets to snatch him up. Question: If the main argument for Ricky Rubio’s potential stardom in the NBA is that he’s proven himself against grown pros, why does no one talk about the work Mills put in on the international circuit? He was often the best player on Team Australia. Shouldn’t that make him a Lottery pick?
22. Dallas — Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, UCLA
Quality backup in case Jason Kidd sticks around. Too inexperienced to start right away, though.
23. Sacramento — Sam Young, SF, Pittsburgh
Tough, plays D, and he can score. The Kings need all three.
24. Portland — Gani Lawal, PF, Georgia Tech
The jury’s still out on whether he’s going back to G-Tech or staying in the draft. If he stays, the Blazers could use his athleticism and rebounding up front.
25. Oklahoma City — Tyler Hansbrough, PF, North Carolina
For the first half of Kevin Durant’s rookie year in Seattle, he thrived when Kurt Thomas was basically serving as his fullback/enforcer. Turn Hansbrough loose on the boards and as KD’s personal screen-setter, and he’ll pay dividends. And don’t be surprised if Tyler gets some buckets, too.
26. Chicago — Terrence Williams, SG/SF, Louisville
Any time the Bulls encounter an elite scoring wing, they have to put Kirk Hinrich on him. Not that Hinrich isn’t a solid defender, but it’s always better to have options. Williams’ size (6-6) and strength makes him a better potential matchup for guys like Paul Pierce and Brandon Roy.
27. Memphis — Omri Casspi, SF, Israel
Deadeye shooter can immediately help the second-worst offensive team in the NBA (93.9 ppg). Casspi stuck 45 percent of his threes for Euroleague powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv.
28. Minnesota — Darren Collison, PG, UCLA
Pretty much the polar opposite of Sebastian Telfair as an incoming point guard: Collison is experienced, battle-tested and mature. He’s just not as naturally talented. But he can be a solid pro in the Darrell Armstrong mold.
29. L.A. Lakers — Taj Gibson, PF, USC
WIth Lamar Odom’s free agency situation up in the air and Andrew Bynum’s potential not looking as sky-high as we thought, the Lakers need depth and athleticism in the frontcourt.
30. Cleveland — Jermaine Taylor, SG, Central Florida
Just take the best scorer available. Taylor has a pro body already, and at 6-5, good size for a two-guard. He got buckets to the tune of 26.2 points per game as a senior.
If i’m the Suns I take Lawson over Maynor. I also son’t see Hill falling to 10. Lastly, I still think Washington should take Earl Clark.
@Dime : I like your reasoning behind most of the picks. The strange part regards the rationale behind trading Westbrook and the need for a top-tier PG.
Maybe their time is coming in the next few seasons, but looking at the teams that HAVE won a ‘chip in this decade, none of them were focused on a big-time PG besides San Antonio and Detroit.
Celtics – Rondo, Spurs – Parker (more scorer than passer), Heat – Williams/Payton, Lakers – Fisher/Hunter
So far, we haven’t seen the Jazz, Hornets, Suns, etc. make any real noise toward the Finals.
Of course the Knicks pick Curry if they plan on getting LeBron in 2010. Curry are Bron are buddies, right? Minny should package those 3 picks and move up to get Griffin…
Jennings to GS just doesn’t make sense to me…..
Hey dime, does miami have any picks in this upcoming draft?
French PG/SG Rodrigue Beaubois got some crazy measurements. DraftExpress just bump him up to RD2-PK2 but I’m sure he’s going to be a late first rounder.
He might be Chicago-bound.
@ joshlee9
I’ll try to answer that for you I know they have multiple 2nd rounders I’m just not sure how many.
hey miamiVIS3, thanx man. miami does do well in the draft and i’m hoping they get a mario chalmers (except taller and plays the center position) in this draft
You guys are high off your collective asses dropping DeJuan Blair to #20. He won’t last past #12, and that’s being generous.
@joshlee, miami traded their pics away along with orlando and the celts.
This is the first mock draft I have seen where somebody actually has a Washington pick that makes sense to me.
GS won’t take a tiny PG, cause they could just keep Crawford instead.
look like legit picks all around.
no austin daye?
I agree with the top 4 but Earl Clark could shake things up with his workouts.
Keep in mind that he is closer to the size of Chris Bosh than Josh Smith. He could tempt OKC and Memphis with his potential to play PF in the NBA.
That said, Harden is the second coming of Brandon Roy – which is a really nice look beside Westbrook and Durant
Thabeet is so freakishly agile for a guy that massive that Memphis won’t be able to resist. Watch a video of him sometime – how many 7’2 NBA players would you consider “bouncy”?
picks look solid but i tend to agree with post 9, doubt blair drops that far. as a jazz fan that would be sweet but is not going to happen.
Way to get your daily cheap shot of Andrew Bynum in. You still wanna take Oden over him? It’s not like he had a nice stretch of 26, 14 and 3 then got hurt then came back from a major injury and hasn’t gotten back to form, but feel free to keep hatin….and there’s no way Hill falls to 10. Golden State needs a legit power forward too. Randolph comin along but they keep talkin about tradin him. Hill could be insurance
@willie — Austin Daye SUCKS (just my opinion). He’s shown me nothing. Anytime they’re saying a dude has to prove that he’s physical enough in workouts, that means he’s been nothing but soft on the court. Other than being 6-9 or 6-10 and being a decent athlete, what has he done?
Maybe i dont watch and follow basketball as much anymore. Maybe i’ve lost my eye to notice talent…but Jordan Hill isnt a lottery pick to me. very unimpressive. what does he do well? energy/hustle? is that worth a lottery pick?
@K Dizzle — Be honest, though, it’s not like Bynum has been struggling ever since the injury. He came back in April and put together some solid games, but when the playoffs started, he suddenly started sucking. I think it’s more mental than physical, cause he showed in the last weeks of the regular season that physically he was fine.
Check his game log and look at the regular season games he played in April.
I knew landing a Tyreke Evans would be far-fetched for Toronto, it aint happening. I liked Earl Clark for us during the previous Dime mock draft preview i guess that aint happening either. If Derozan does drop to us, there will still be cash registers singing ca -ching!!
I think that jordan hill to the bucks is a good idea cus bogut sucks and charlie could leave
cavs better take a big with that 1st round pick. Big Z not getting any faster or big ben. Varejo is horrible. LOL Grown ass sasha. if LBJ had some more athletic bigs. might be in the finals. LOL
Whaaaat…Jrue Holiday at 22!!! There’s no way he’ll drop out of the lottery.
isn’t jj barea a quality of behind jkidd??? Jj barea will take over the team after jkidd leaves
hope cavs get an energy big guy like hansbrough but im ok with the jermaine taylor pick. he can be complementing lebron in the wings to provide an offensive spark for the team.
and by the way, i’m not really buying much into the combine results. anyone remember how Durant couldn’t bench press years ago? and now he’s the soon-to-be superstar from that batch? some haters were giving him heat i remember.
physical tools matter but so does a lot of other things.
The Patrick Mills statement was 100% on point. He’s the most underrated player in the draft right now
The Wizards at #5 can really trade down if they need to.Nick Young is good enough to start at the 2 and can shoot drive and make freethrows.For a team that is not looking to pay the salary cap on purpose they could package the #5 and one of their expiring contracts for a good player who can help right away.I don’t see any reason for the Wizards to draft someone who can play Shooting guard for them when they have a young talented Nick Young who can make his own shot and will be looking for money next year
I’ve been reading Mock Drafts since the draft lottery and haven’t seen one that makes sense 1-15 but like what I see with Dime Mag. I especially am interested in what the OKC Sonics (hate thunder name) will do & as much as I’d like to see them FINALLY cash in on a good center (Johnson, Booth, Swift, Sene) in Thabeet, I’m coming around on Harden to fill the gap on SG & helping KD with scoring and an outside threat. Sam Presti won’t waste a draft spot though so I see some sort of trade going on involving Rubio at #3 with Sacramento or Washington to get something in return plus Harden. Keep up the good work, nice predictions!
I can’t see how Jrue Holiday would drop to 22. I also can’t believe the lack of burn Patty Mills gets. Like any young player he has a lot of work to do but he is ready to play now and do some exciting stuff.
Dime Ya’ll already know I go to Syracuse. I live in Toronto during the summers and there is little to cheer about come end of April since the Raptors are on their contractually mandated fishing trips by them.
Raptors better draft my boy J.Flynn. Their current back up point guard: Roko Ukic (spelling anyone?. Draft J. Flynn and let him beast the spot for a good 20-25 mins a night his first year.
Jrue Holiday at 22? I hear he is moving up in other mock drafts to as high as 4. I hope the Warriors take him at 7. He seems to be the only PG who can guard 2 guards and still play the point.
Agreed, the first mock draft I’ve read that makes sense. Well thought out.
The only glaring mistake (barring the wolves talent scouting), is Budinger to MN at #18. Pretty underwhelming player for this list, and the wolves already have great 2 gaurds in Foye and Miller. Teague would be a steal for them at #18 and they must get a pure PG in the first round.
Thank you for finally bringing up the horrible lack of sense with teams not taking Mills. HE OUTPLAYED CP3, D-WILL, AND KIDD HEAD-TO-HEAD IN 2 DIFFERENT GAMES!!! No one else can come close to claiming that, not even Rubio. I’d love, love, love the Pacers to take him at 12. He’s the most sure thing in the draft, even above Griffin. He may not be a superstar, but he can surely make an all-star game or two.
Bynum’s final regular season games are not indicative of him being back to full strength. LA Times reported as recently as last week that his knee will remain at about 80% until he can fully recuperate it in the summer (otherwise, why wear the knee brace). Even looking at his regular season games, the only numbers that looked somewhat normal was his scoring… his rebounding and shotblocking are nowhere near where he was the last 7-10 games prior to injury.
Earl Clark is so overrated its a shame, and i was big on him just one year ago.
He will be another Shawn Williams of Memphis tigers. The pacers took him at 9 or 14…whatever pick they got him at, bottom line he was a bust.
Let me refresh your memory. Shawn Williams a 6″9-6″10 sf/pf who avg 14ppg 8reb while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from the three point line, remind u of anyone? On the upside, he might turn out to be another Rodney Carney, except carney was a better shooter and more athletic. Not to promising Earl.
Earl Clark shot 43% from the field, 29% from the three point line and i believe just at (and thats on the curve)70%ft line, not to mention 3.5to’s pg (remember Terrance williams was the “point guard”). You cant b 6’9-6’10 and b inefficient.
He’s not a pf, he’s and athletic inconsistant sf. Yall can gamble on him, i dont care what he measured out at the combine or did in private workouts. Remember, so did kwama brown, darko millic, rodney carney, tyrus thomas (who i like but number 2 pick, no!) shawn williams, ji jilan and the kid that played for west virgina last season (he’s playing for the bucks MR.40inch vert).
Ji and Mr. West Virgina are still young…..but ji was projected from picks 1-3 last yr, u could give him 12 years and he’s still not going to b a franchise player!
Excuse me 4 any gramatical errors.
Good job ! well done .