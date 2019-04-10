Getty Image

It’s official: Dirk Nowtizki’s NBA career will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. Following the Dallas Mavericks’ 120-109 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, Nowitzki announced his decision during a postgame ceremony that looked back on his legendary career, one that included a number of his basketball idols praising him.

Nowitzki took the microphone and revealed his decision to the crowd at the AmericanAirlines Arena, and while no one is especially surprised that a 40-year-old who has been in the league for 21 seasons is hanging them up, those in attendance were still heartbroken by the news.