The Dallas Mavericks played host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night and picked up a 114-102 win despite three starters — Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Kristaps Porzingis — and a handful of other rotation players all being sidelined for one reason or another. The team was powered by a 28-point night from Jalen Brunson and, we presume, the presence of the greatest player in franchise history just a few feet away from the court.

In something you got to witness if you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth media market or if you have League Pass, Dirk Nowtizki joined the Mavs’ broadcast on Bally’s Sports Southwest alongside Mark Followill and Jeff “Skin” Wade. Because he is Dirk Nowitzki and he tends to be pretty good at stuff, the big fella seemed like he had an excellent time calling the game, in large part because he got to openly root for the Mavericks and make jokes and stuff.

A new type of Dirk Nowitzki highlight reel 🎙🐐 Just add it to the resume. @dallasmavs | #MFFL | @swish41 pic.twitter.com/YDzSZ7ADyS — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 22, 2021

The whole thing is great — my personal favorite moment was when Nowitzki said, “It’s always hide me on D, find me on O, that was my motto for 21 years.” He also got to sarcastically respond to a comment Karl-Anthony Towns made last week when he declared himself “the greatest big man shooter of all time,” which, well, it seems like Nowitzki isn’t totally on board. Anyway, please have Dirk do this more often, Mavericks.